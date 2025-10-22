/Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar host star-studded Diwali bash, Tabu, Farhan, Richa among guests

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi and celebrated lyricist Javed Akhtar rang in Diwali 2025 with an intimate yet grand gathering at their Juhu residence on Monday night. What started as a cozy family get-together soon turned into a vibrant Bollywood soirée filled with laughter, games, and delicious home-cooked food.

The star-studded guest list

The guest list had close friends and family, including Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Divya Dutta, Tabu, Tanvi Azmi, and Honey Irani. Shabana’s Instagram feed offered fans a peek into the celebrations, especially a rare photo featuring her with niece Tabu and sister-in-law Tanvi Azmi, which quickly went viral.

In the now-trending photo, Shabana looked radiant in a yellow ethnic suit, while Tabu dazzled in a regal brown-and-gold outfit. Captioning the moment, Shabana wrote, “Happy Diwali everyone. Sandwiched between niece #Tabu and Bhabhi #Tanviazmi on Diwali night. Thank you for the beautiful outfits #Baaraan and #Moonis Ijlal - two outstanding artists turned designers for me!”

A night of love and laughter

Sharing another candid picture from the evening, the veteran actress wrote, “What a lovely moment! The best party is when you also have fun. What started off as a small family Diwali gathering turned into a grand celebration. Happy Diwali to all!”

Earlier, the actress also reunited with her ‘Dher Saara Pyar’ gang, Vidya Balan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Shahana Goswami, and Tannishtha Chatterjee, for another heartwarming Diwali get-together. The group celebrated Tannishtha’s recent Busan Award win and her courageous battle with cancer, making the evening even more meaningful.

