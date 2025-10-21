/Aneet Padda joins Maddock’s horror-comedy universe in Shakti Shalini, replacing Kiara Advani

Aneet Padda, who shot to stardom earlier this year with the smash hit Saiyaara, is all set to join Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe with the film Shakti Shalini. While speculations around Aneet joining the film have been rife for a while, the confirmation came on Tuesday as the first teaser of the film was attached to Maddock’s big release Thamma’s End credits.

Shakti Shalini was initially slated to release in 2025; however, the film will now hit theatres on December 24, 2026. Earlier, it was reported that Kiara Advani would play the lead role.

Shakti Shalini teaser released in theatres

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The confirmation of Aneet Padda's inclusion in the project was accompanied by a special announcement video, which was attached to Thamma's theatrical print. Viewers who watched Thamma on Tuesday were the first to learn about the casting and the revised release timeline for Shakti Shalini. The move to delay the release aims to align the film's debut with holiday season schedules and maximise audience reach.

Maddock’s expanding horror comedy universe

Shakti Shalini is part of Maddock Films' expanding Horror Comedy Universe, which also includes Stree, Stree 2, Bedhiya, Munjya and Thamma.

The teaser gave a glimpse of Aneet's first look as Shakti Shalini, which has now been widely used on social media platforms.

The visual does not reveal Aneet’s face, but fans have been speculating that the actress has an uncredited appearance in Thamma’s end-credit scene as her character Shakti Shalini is introduced.

At present, Maddock Films has not released further details about 'Shakti Shalini’s supporting cast, plot specifics, or production timeline.