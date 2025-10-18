/Before Thamma releases this Diwali, stream these 9 Ayushmann Khurrana movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and more

While you wait for Thamma to release in cinemas on Diwali, here are eight Ayushmann Khurrana movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and more.
Bollywood’s favourite risk-taker, Ayushmann Khurrana, is back this festive season with Thamma, a horror-comedy that promises laughter, mythology, and chills. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, is all set for a Diwali 2025 release on Tuesday, October 21. Besides Ayushmann, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal. And while you count down to its release, there’s no better time to revisit Ayushmann’s filmography, a mix of social comedies, thrillers, and heartfelt dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime, Zee5, and more.
Where to watch - Netflix
In one of his most celebrated roles, Ayushmann plays a blind pianist caught in a murder mystery. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this thriller keeps you on edge with unpredictable twists and dark humour. Andhadhun became a global hit, earning a National Award for Best Hindi Film and marking Ayushmann’s place as a powerhouse performer.
Where to watch - Netflix
Inspired by real-life events, Article 15 features Ayushmann as a morally upright police officer investigating caste-based crimes in rural India. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, this intense social drama opened discussions about equality and justice and earned wide critical acclaim both in India and internationally.
Where to watch - JioHotstar
Ayushmann’s debut film remains iconic for breaking taboos around sperm donation. Playing Vicky Arora, a charming yet reluctant sperm donor, he balances humour and emotion in a story that challenged Indian cinema’s comfort zone. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film was a critical and commercial success, making Ayushmann an overnight sensation.
Where to watch - Prime Video
This heartwarming romantic comedy sees Ayushmann as Prem, a man forced into an arranged marriage with an overweight woman. What begins as reluctance turns into a journey of love and acceptance. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for its refreshing take on body positivity and relationships.
Where to watch - Zee5
Set in small-town India, this charming rom-com follows a love triangle between Ayushmann, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao. Based on Nicolas Barreau’s The Ingredients of Love, it’s a delightful mix of humour, chaos, and heartfelt moments.
Where to watch - Netflix
When Ayushmann’s middle-aged parents announce they’re expecting a baby, chaos and comedy unfold. With stellar performances by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, the film is a beautiful combination of humour and emotion. It became one of 2018’s top-grossing films and even bagged two National Awards, including Best Popular Film.
Where to watch - Netflix
Ayushmann returns as Karam, who hilariously impersonates “Pooja” to get out of tricky life situations. Co-starring Ananya Panday, this sequel is packed with laughs, chaos, and confusion, proving that Ayushmann’s comedic flair remains unmatched.
Where to watch - JioHotstar
A satirical comedy where Ayushmann plays Balmukund Shukla, a young man struggling with premature balding. The film cleverly addresses societal beauty standards and self-worth, making it a must-watch. It was later featured at the Indo-German Filmweek 2020 in Berlin.
Where to watch - Prime Video
In this LGBTQ+ romantic comedy, Ayushmann portrays Kartik, a man fighting for love and acceptance in a conservative society. Alongside Jitendra Kumar, the film promotes inclusivity and normalization of same-sex relationships with light-hearted storytelling and emotional depth.