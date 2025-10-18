/Before Thamma releases this Diwali, stream these 9 Ayushmann Khurrana movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and more

Bollywood’s favourite risk-taker, Ayushmann Khurrana, is back this festive season with Thamma, a horror-comedy that promises laughter, mythology, and chills. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, is all set for a Diwali 2025 release on Tuesday, October 21. Besides Ayushmann, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal. And while you count down to its release, there’s no better time to revisit Ayushmann’s filmography, a mix of social comedies, thrillers, and heartfelt dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime, Zee5, and more.

