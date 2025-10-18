LOGIN
Before Thamma releases this Diwali, stream these 9 Ayushmann Khurrana movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and more

Published: Oct 18, 2025, 15:50 IST

While you wait for Thamma to release in cinemas on Diwali, here are eight Ayushmann Khurrana movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and more. 
 

Best Ayushmann Khurrana movies on OTTs
Best Ayushmann Khurrana movies on OTTs

Bollywood’s favourite risk-taker, Ayushmann Khurrana, is back this festive season with Thamma, a horror-comedy that promises laughter, mythology, and chills. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, is all set for a Diwali 2025 release on Tuesday, October 21. Besides Ayushmann, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal. And while you count down to its release, there’s no better time to revisit Ayushmann’s filmography, a mix of social comedies, thrillers, and heartfelt dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime, Zee5, and more.

Andhadhun
Andhadhun

Where to watch - Netflix

In one of his most celebrated roles, Ayushmann plays a blind pianist caught in a murder mystery. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this thriller keeps you on edge with unpredictable twists and dark humour. Andhadhun became a global hit, earning a National Award for Best Hindi Film and marking Ayushmann’s place as a powerhouse performer.

Article 15
Article 15

Where to watch - Netflix

Inspired by real-life events, Article 15 features Ayushmann as a morally upright police officer investigating caste-based crimes in rural India. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, this intense social drama opened discussions about equality and justice and earned wide critical acclaim both in India and internationally.

Vicky Donor
Vicky Donor

Where to watch - JioHotstar

Ayushmann’s debut film remains iconic for breaking taboos around sperm donation. Playing Vicky Arora, a charming yet reluctant sperm donor, he balances humour and emotion in a story that challenged Indian cinema’s comfort zone. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film was a critical and commercial success, making Ayushmann an overnight sensation.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha
Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Where to watch - Prime Video

This heartwarming romantic comedy sees Ayushmann as Prem, a man forced into an arranged marriage with an overweight woman. What begins as reluctance turns into a journey of love and acceptance. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for its refreshing take on body positivity and relationships.

Bareilly Ki Barfi
Bareilly Ki Barfi

Where to watch - Zee5

Set in small-town India, this charming rom-com follows a love triangle between Ayushmann, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao. Based on Nicolas Barreau’s The Ingredients of Love, it’s a delightful mix of humour, chaos, and heartfelt moments.

Badhaai Ho
Badhaai Ho

Where to watch - Netflix

When Ayushmann’s middle-aged parents announce they’re expecting a baby, chaos and comedy unfold. With stellar performances by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, the film is a beautiful combination of humour and emotion. It became one of 2018’s top-grossing films and even bagged two National Awards, including Best Popular Film.

Dream Girl 2
Dream Girl 2

Where to watch - Netflix

Ayushmann returns as Karam, who hilariously impersonates “Pooja” to get out of tricky life situations. Co-starring Ananya Panday, this sequel is packed with laughs, chaos, and confusion, proving that Ayushmann’s comedic flair remains unmatched.

Bala
Bala

Where to watch - JioHotstar

A satirical comedy where Ayushmann plays Balmukund Shukla, a young man struggling with premature balding. The film cleverly addresses societal beauty standards and self-worth, making it a must-watch. It was later featured at the Indo-German Filmweek 2020 in Berlin.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Where to watch - Prime Video

In this LGBTQ+ romantic comedy, Ayushmann portrays Kartik, a man fighting for love and acceptance in a conservative society. Alongside Jitendra Kumar, the film promotes inclusivity and normalization of same-sex relationships with light-hearted storytelling and emotional depth.

