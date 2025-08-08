/New romance? Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda step out for shopping, fans are convinced they are dating

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have been praised for their on-screen chemistry. The two, who made their debut in the Mohit Suri film, were recently spotted shopping together in a plush mall. The two were captured together by a fan. The viral video has sparked speculation of a romance between the two. Ahaan and Aneet were accompanied by Ahaan’s mother, fitness instructor Deane Panday. A particular gesture of Ahaan’s towards Aneet has now led to fans speculating whether the reel romance has translated to real-life love for the two.

Ahaan and Aneet step out together

Ahaan and Aneet were spotted together in Mumbai for the first time since their film's massive success. The two have managed to keep a low profile mostly post the success of their film. A video of them together has emerged on social media, showing the duo shopping at a luxury brand along with Ahaan’s mother, Deane Panday.

In order to maintain a low profile and not attract attention, Ahaan and Aneet can be seen wearing face masks before they step out of the showroom. They were surrounded by their security personnel as they left the store. For the outing, Ahaan kept it casual in a black jacket and light blue jeans, while Aneet opted for a sky-blue shirt paired with denim.

A moment that caught everyone's attention on social media was when Ahaan extended his arm towards Aneet as a gesture inviting her to hold onto it as they walked out of the showroom. However, Aneet, who seemed aware of the public gaze, didn’t hold the hand.

The moment, however, led to a collective meltdown on the internet as fans wondered if they were dating.

Fans react to Ahaan and Aneet’s video

“He wanted to hold her hand,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Yup, they are dating !!!!! Not sure why I’m happy for a couple that has no idea who I am.” One user commented, “They’re definitely dating,” while another commented, “We want to see them together on-screen again — the chemistry is unreal!"

“Cuties together,” wrote another fan. Other comments read: “So cute together”, “Made for each other, no Nazar (evil eye) to them”, and “Aww… he thought she would hold his hand.”

About Ahaan and Aneet’s Saiyaara

Ahaan and Aneet have been basking in the success of their film, Saiyaara. The Mohit Suri directorial has emerged as the biggest romantic film ever in Indian cinema despite starring newcomers in the lead roles. The film, released on July 18, the film has crossed the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) mark at the worldwide box office.

The film’s success has made them overnight stars. Ahaan made his debut in the film. Aneet meanwhile, has earlier worked in the film Salaam Venky (2022), which also starred Kajol. She also worked on the web show Big Girls Don't Cry, which was released in 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.

WION’s review of Saiyaara

Shomini Sen of WION praised the two new leads in her review of Saiyaara. “The two actors also share an organic chemistry; they look their part and are not the usual YRF leads, clad in designer clothes. There is a certain amount of relatability to both of them and their debut seems like a stark contrast from films like The Archies, and Naadaniya- both launched debutants and were backed by big banners,” wrote Sen.