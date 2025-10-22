/Young contestant of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 apologises days after facing backlash for his behaviour towards Amitabh Bachchan

Popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 recently made headlines after a young contestant’s behaviour on the show drew in sharp reaction on social media. 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt’s curt tone and constant interruption while host Amitabh Bachchan was speaking to him went viral on social media, with many calling out his behaviour and even blaming his parents for bad upbringing. A week after the episode went viral, the young boy issued a heartfelt apology.

A video shared by an Instagram account named @ishit_bhatt_official features the KBC contestant apologising. The slip shows Ishit requesting a photo with Big B, who obliged. The video was accompanied with a note of regret for his conduct.

Ishit stated that his intention was not to be rude and that his attitude came out wrongly as he was nervous.

“Hello everyone, I want to sincerely apologise for my behaviour on Kaun Banega Crorepati. I know many people felt hurt or disappointed by the way I spoke, and I truly regret it. At that moment, I got nervous, and my attitude came out completely wrong. It wasn’t my intention to be rude — I respect Amitabh Bachchan, sir, and the entire KBC team deeply,” he wrote.

Ishit also added that the experience gave him an important lesson in humility and made him self aware. "I've learnt a big lesson about how words and actions reflect who we are, especially on such a big platform. I promise to be more humble, respectful, and thoughtful in the future." In closing, he thanked those who supported him despite the criticism, signing off the message as “The KBC Boy.”

What was the controversy?

Ishit appeared as a contestant on one of the episodes of KBC17. While on the hot seat, he appeared confident and occasionally impatient, asking Bachchan, the host, not to waste time explaining the rules on the show. He also interrupted the host multiple times while Big B was reading out the questions.

While some found the 10-year-old boy’s attitude amusing, others felt he was disrespectful towards the 83-year-old superstar. Many also blamed his parents, seated in the audience, for bad parenting.

Social media reacts to Ishit’s apology

The apology video drew in flood of comments online. Many on social media appreciated the boy’s timely realisation and maturity to apologise in public; others mocked his earlier behaviour.

One user wrote, "He is a kid, he made a mistake, realised it and apologised. Please don’t become the reason for someone’s childhood trauma." Another commented, "Apni galti swikarna bhi bahut bada kaam hai. (It is a big thing to accept one’s own fault) Very good."

When the video went viral, several celebrities also urged users not to be harsh on the kid and to treat the case with empathy. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, model Rajiv Adatia, and cricketer Varun Chakravarthy spoke in defence of the child, asking viewers not to use harsh words on him as he was a child still learning from his experience.