/KBC 17 viral video: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada defends young contestant amid trolling for his behaviour in show

The latest video of a young contestant named Ishit Bhatt, a class 5 student from Gujarat, in the season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has sparked online debate. This is after the kid's behavior portrayed in the show did not sit well with the netizens, and they trolled him for it. Now, amid all of this, singer Chinmayi Sripaada called out the trolls and defended Ishit.

What did Chinmayi Sripaada say about the viral KBC 17 video?

Sripaada criticised the way users trolled the minor and stressed how adults are subjecting a child to trolling, which might create a bad impact. She took to her X profile to repost a post of a user which read, “India is such an angry nation that it is taking out all its anger and frustration in a kid. Use 1% of this anger on your govt, and you might see pothole-free roads, stronger bridges, breathable air, and walkable footpaths.”

Netizens took to the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, "Cowardice with no spine; they vent on kids. Terrifying that many are parents. Shame on them." Another user wrote, “Beatings are like achar and papad, at least for North Indians. Whenever parents think their lives are getting boring, they will add dollops of it every 2-3 days.”

Why is the young contestant from KBC 17 getting trolled?

Ishit Bhatt, a Class 5 student from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, appeared on the KBC season 17. The episode began on a light note, but his confident tone soon drew mixed reactions from viewers.

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the show took an unexpected turn when Ishit told him, “Mere ko rules pata hai, isliye aap abhi rules samjhane mat baithna,” meaning he didn’t need the rules explained. Throughout the segment, he continued to speak similarly, urging, “Arre option daalo,” before the host could finish.