/Happy Birthday Parineeti Chopra! How an Ambala girl who dreamed of finance found her calling in Bollywood

Bollywood’s versatile and ever-charming actress Parineeti Chopra turns 37 today, October 22, 2025. Over the years, she has carved her own unique space in the Hindi film industry-transforming from a bright, ambitious student with dreams of finance to one of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars. On her special day, let's look back at her inspiring journey filled with unexpected turns, resilience, and sheer talent.

An academic mind with corporate dreams

Born in Ambala, Haryana, Parineeti was far from the world of cinema during her early years. A brilliant student, she earned a triple honours degree in Business, Finance, and Economics from Manchester Business School in the UK. Her dream was clear; she wanted to become an investment banker. She even worked part-time at Manchester United Football Club as a team leader in the catering department, proving her dedication and leadership skills.

However, fate had different plans. The global recession in 2008 hit the financial sector hard, leaving Parineeti without job prospects in the UK. Disheartened but determined, she returned to India to rebuild her career from scratch.

From PR desk to the silver screen

Back in India, Parineeti approached her cousin Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, for career guidance. With her help, Parineeti joined Yash Raj Films (YRF) as a public relations and marketing intern, handling film campaigns and events.

It was here that destiny intervened. While working behind the scenes, her natural charm and confidence caught the eye of YRF’s casting team. She was asked to give a dummy audition for fun, where she reenacted Kareena Kapoor’s iconic “Geet” from Jab We Met. When Aditya Chopra saw the tape, he instantly recognised her potential. Soon after, she was offered a three-film contract.

The breakthrough

In 2011, Parineeti made her acting debut in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, where she played the feisty and outspoken Dimple Chaddha. Despite being a supporting character, her infectious energy and comic timing stood out, earning her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

The following year, she proved her mettle as a lead actress in Ishaqzaade (2012) opposite Arjun Kapoor. Her portrayal of Zoya, a fearless and spirited young woman, won her a National Film Award - Special Mention.

Versatility at its best

Parineeti Chopra’s filmography showcases her remarkable versatility and evolution as an actor. She brought freshness to modern romance with Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), breaking stereotypes about relationships, and delivered a career-defining performance as the quirky yet vulnerable scientist Meeta in Hasee Toh Phasee (2014). Her comic timing shone through in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again (2017), while her poignant role in Kesari (2019) added emotional depth to the war drama.

She explored darker, more complex shades in The Girl on the Train (2021) and showcased raw intensity in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021). Most recently, her spirited portrayal in Amar Singh Chamkila (2024) reaffirmed her position as a fan favourite, marking a strong comeback.

Parineeti also explored her passion for music, lending her voice to the song “Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin” from Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017).

Love, life, and new beginnings

In 2023, Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha in a beautiful, intimate ceremony. The couple announced their pregnancy in August 2025 and welcomed a baby boy on October 19.

