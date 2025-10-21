/Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of an intimate Diwali celebration with husband Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen and daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Diwali with their loved ones on Monday. Alia on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their celebration. The photos had Ranbir and Alia hugging and posing, a few pictures with Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and the couple’s friends and a photo with their daughter Raha.

Alia looked stunning in a traditional outfit in shades of pastel while Ranbir chose a cream kurta-pyjama set.

A few days ago, Bollywood's beloved Bebo, aka Kareena Kapoor Khan, hosted a grand Diwali bash for her family, ahead of the festival of lights. It was a star-studded affair with Kareena's star sister-in-law, Alia Bhatt, walking in as one of the best-dressed guests. Alia turned heads in a 30-year-old rose gold silk saree with silver tikki motifs, an archival masterpiece by celebrity designer Ritu Kumar. The actor dazzled like real gold, perfect for the occasion of Dhanteras. Well, Alia has now shared a sneak peek into her Diwali celebrations with husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha, sister Shaheen Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Once again, Alia has stunned us with her style game.

Alia and Ranbir’s Diwali celebrations

Sharing a series of photos, Alia captioned the post as, “Dilwali Diwali Happy Diwali to you and yours.” The photos had Alia and Ranbir hugging and posing for the camera, one video had Shaheen and Alia grooving to music and matching steps together, while another had the two sisters posing with Ayan Mukerji. One photo showed Raha’s hand helping Alia, perhaps to make the traditional rangoli, as colours were kept around them. Raha’s face was not visible in the image.

Several fans showered love in the comment section below. For instance, one netizen shared, “Humaari diwali toh ab hui hai,” whereas another internet user gushed, “So so so beautiful and wholesome.” A comment read, “Making our day so special. Happy Diwali. Looking like a patakha,” whereas a fan wrote, “Happy Diwali Alia…. To you and to your gorgeous family.”

Alia’s Diwali fashion

Alia has always been a style icon and for Diwali, she chose legacy designs by veteran designers Abu Jaani-Sandeep Khosla. She was styled by Rhea Kapoor, who revealed that the actress wore a Kurta and Dhoni set custom-made for the occasion by the designer duo. The outfit had embroidery and was in hues of pastel pink and green.

A few days back, Alia glittered in a gold saree by Ritu Kumar at sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali party.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. She also has Alph,a co-starring Sharvari, in her lineup.