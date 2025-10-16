/From Alia Bhatt to Keerthy Suresh: Actresses who stunned in beautiful sarees at National Award ceremony

Over the last ten years, several esteemed celebrities have taken home the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actress, and they did it in a most elegant way. From Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Keerthy Suresh, these actresses have not only delivered remarkable performances on the screen but also won hearts with their graceful fashion choices while receiving the honour from the President of India. Draped in elegant sarees that blended tradition with Individuality, they turned the award stage into a true celebration of Indian craft, culture, and confidence.