/From Alia Bhatt to Keerthy Suresh: Actresses who stunned in beautiful sarees at National Award ceremony

Over the last ten years, several esteemed celebrities have taken home the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actress, and they did it in a most elegant way. From Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Keerthy Suresh, these actresses have not only delivered remarkable performances on the screen but also won hearts with their graceful fashion choices while receiving the honour from the President of India. Draped in elegant sarees that blended tradition with Individuality, they turned the award stage into a true celebration of Indian craft, culture, and confidence.
Alia Bhatt won the National Award for her power-packed performance as Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She looked ethereal in her repurposed ivory organza saree, which she had worn at her wedding, paired with a half-sleeved blouse. The actress accessorized her look with a multi-layered pearl choker and matching studs.
Kriti Sanon won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her remarkable performance as a surrogate mother in Mimi, a role that truly showcased her talent. She received the honour in a custom handloom saree featuring delicate pastel horizontal prints, an ivory-hued pallu, and golden embroidered borders. Paired with a white elbow-sleeved blouse, traditional jewellery, pearl-studded footwear, and a gajra-adorned bun, Kriti’s look was elegant, refined, and timeless.
Kangana Ranaut received her fourth National Award for her powerful performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. Staying true to her love for traditional grandeur, she made a regal statement at the ceremony in a magnificent golden Kanjivaram silk saree with rich red borders and intricate zari work. She styled it with a matching high-neck gold blouse and elevated the look with heavy temple jewellery, including an elaborate choker, layered necklaces, and traditional jhumkas.
Keerthy Suresh won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her unforgettable portrayal of Savitri in the biopic Mahanati. She looked graceful in an elegant beige saree paired with a floral full-sleeved blouse featuring a high neckline. Skipping a necklace, she completed her look with striking gold jhumkas, creating a refined and timeless ensemble for the award ceremony.
Rani Mukerji won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her compelling performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. She looked stunning in a mocha-toned Banarasi saree with an intricate gold border, paired with a handwoven satin Katan silk blouse. Her look celebrated Indian craftsmanship, complemented by a choker, a custom necklace bearing her daughter Adira’s name, and neatly parted open hair.
Nithya Menen received the National Award for her heartfelt performance in Thiruchitrambalam, radiating warmth and grace as she accepted the honour. She wore a soothing pastel mint-green silk saree adorned with subtle gold motifs, pairing it with a contrasting deep pink blouse. Keeping her look elegant and fuss-free, she accessorised with a classic pearl necklace, matching studs, and delicate gold bangles. With her natural curls left open and a tiny red bindi adding a traditional touch, Nithya’s look was the perfect blend of simplicity and sophistication, effortlessly reflecting her personality.
Manasi Parekh made a memorable appearance as she received the National Award for her film Kutch Express. Draped in a stunning pink and maroon Patola-inspired saree featuring traditional motifs and intricate weaving, she paired it with a cream strapless blouse adorned with subtle gold embellishments. Adding an extra layer of glamour, she styled the saree with an intricately embroidered jacket-style blouse overlay.