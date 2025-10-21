/Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share FIRST photos of daughter Dua on the occasion of Diwali | See pics

It’s a special Diwali for DeepVeer fans as Bollywood’s favourite couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the first photos of their daughter Dua Padukone Singh. The couple shared a series of photos of their baby daughter on the occasion of Diwali, wishing their fans on the festival of lights.

Deepika and Dua twinned in red and gold traditional outfits while dad Ranveer complemented them in a cream outfit. Stylist Shaleena Nathani, who styled the family's Diwali outfits, revealed on Instagram that Ranveer, Deepika and Dua were all dressed in Sabyasachi Mukherjee creations.

In the photos, the couple looked lovingly at their one-year-old daughter, while the little one smiled at the camera. One photo had Dua sitting on mom Deepika's lap with folded hands, perhaps praying during the family Diwali pooja.

This is the first time that the couple have shared a glimpse of their daughter. They have so far followed no-photos of their no-photos-of-their-child policy with the paps like other celebrity couples. Last month, videos of Deepika and Dua while travelling at the Mumbai airport were captured by onlookers and shared on social media. However, the leaked videos were soon taken down from various portals.

Last year, they revealed her name on Diwali and only shared a photo of the baby’s two little feet. “Dua Padukone Singh. 'Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude," read their heartfelt note.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in 2018, and Dua was born on September 8, 2024.

Celebrities react

Needless to say, the photos left the internet buzzing, and fans of the two actors, as well as their friends from the film industry, shared the excitement and flooded the comments section. Ayushmaan Khurrana said, "Such a perfect mix," while Rhea Kapoor wrote, "So Cute." Karan Johar wrote, "OMG" while Sonam Kapoor and Ajun Kapoor dropped heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Hello Baby Dua," while another fan wrote, "Awww Dua, finally!"

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's next projects

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar, which is set for a December release this year. The film is being touted as a spy thriller, and the anticipation around the film has been high ever since the film's trailer dropped in July earlier this year. Meanwhile, Deepika has two projects coming up. She is working with Shah Rukh Khan in King, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan. Deepika is also set to work with Atlee in a Telugu film opposite Allu Arjun.