/It's a boy! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcome their first child

It's a boy! Actor Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcomed their first child on Sunday, October 19. The new parents have shared the joyous news with their millions of followers, fans and friends.

The arrival of the baby was confirmed hours after it was reported that Chopra had been admitted to the hospital to deliver her first child.

The celebration of Diwali doubled the joy in the Chadha and Chopra household with the arrival of their new member. In a joint post shared on Instagram, the couple wrote,''He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything...With gratitude, Parineeti and Raghav."

Soon after the couple shared the good news, congratulatory messages started pouring in from their industry friends and fans.

Parineeti's mother, Reena Chopra, happiness was happy in her comment on the post

‘’We are overwhelmed and so thankful to God!! We cannot believe it still!! We love you all so much. Thank you for making us grandparents !'' Reena wrote.

Ayushmann Khurana commented,''Congratulation.''

Actress Huma Qureshi simply captioned the post with heat emoji.

Kriti Sanon wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”

In August, Parineeti and Raghav announced their pregnancy through an Instagram post. The post featured a yellow cake with the text "1+1=3." They captioned the post, Our little universe … on its way 🧿🐣💕..Blessed beyond measure 🥹🙏" The couple announced the good news a few days after their appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, where Raghav hinted at them becoming parents.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's love story



Parineeti and Raghav's love story is nothing short of a fairytale. The Ishaqzaade actress and AAP MP's romance began when they first met in London, where they were attending an event. After a few chance encounters, they decided to take a leap of faith and hold each other's hands for a lifetime.