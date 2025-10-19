/Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 box office: Rishab Shetty-starrer crosses Rs 500 crore

Rishab Shetty's directorial Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 is performing outstandingly at the theatres, earning moolah across the globe.

The movie, which is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster of the same name, was released in theatres on October 2, and from the first day, it has been doing phenomenal business.

Kantara: Chapter 1 box office collection:

The mythological saga has earned impressive numbers, and within two weeks of its release, the movie has entered the Rs 500 crore club, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of this year.

As reported by Sacnilk, the epic drama, which has Shetty playing the lead, has surpassed Rs 500 crore, with earnings of a whopping Rs 13 crore on Saturday. On the third Friday, the 16th day, the movie raked in Rs 8.5 crore, one of the lowest day earnings to date. However, the movie saw a slight improvement, earning Rs 12.50 crore at the box office in five languages. With phenomenal performance in three weeks, the movie has earned over Rs 506.25 crore in India. However, the movie has crossed over Rs 717.50 crore worldwide.

The movie had an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.89% on Saturday, October 18, 2025, which is significantly lower than the Kannada occupancy of 43.13%. This is the final weekend with Kantara dominating the box office alone, and it will be interesting to see how it performs after the release of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thama, which is a major Diwali release.

What is Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 about?

Directed by Shetty, the movie is a prequel to the 2022 movie and is set centuries before the first Kantara, narrating the origin story of the mystic forest, Kantara, which has been protected by the gods’ powers, Panjurli and Guliga. Set in the time of the Kadamba dynasty, the epic revolves around Berme, a young man from the Kantara forest, who gets embroiled in a conflict between his people and the kingdom, as it goes on to tell the origin story of the Daiva tradition.