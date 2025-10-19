/Wait! Did musician Palash Muchhal just confirm wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana? 'She will soon become...'

Music director and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has officially confirmed his relationship with Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana, revealing that the two are set to tie the knot soon. His statement came during an interaction with the media at the State Press Club in Indore on Friday, just ahead of India’s crucial ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash against England.

Muchhal, who hails from Indore, was asked about his connection with the Indian vice-captain, to which he responded with a smile, “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that’s all I want to say.” The 30-year-old then playfully added, “I’ve given you the headline.”

Rumours finally put to rest

Speculation about a relationship between Smriti and Palash has circulated for years, with fans often spotting them together in photos and social media interactions. However, neither had publicly acknowledged their bond until now. Muchhal’s statement has effectively confirmed that one of cricket’s most celebrated players and one of Bollywood’s promising filmmakers are indeed ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Palash’s wishes for Team India

Palash also extended his support to the Indian women’s cricket team ahead of their important match. “My best wishes are with Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti (Mandhana). We always want the Indian cricket team to win every match and bring glory to the country,” he said.

Smriti Mandhana focused on the England match

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana, India’s vice-captain and star opener, remains focused on the field. The team is currently in Indore for their World Cup match against England at Holkar Stadium, a game crucial to India’s semifinal hopes after back-to-back defeats against South Africa and Australia. Smriti has been in fine form, scoring an impressive 80 against Australia in her last outing.

With Australia and South Africa already securing semifinal spots, India now finds itself in a must-win situation to stay ahead of England and New Zealand in the race for the top four.

About Palash Muchhal

Palash Muchhal, known for composing music alongside his sister Palak Muchhal, has worked on several Bollywood projects, including Dishkiyaoon and Bhootnath Returns. He has recently ventured into filmmaking and is currently directing his latest project, “Raju Bajewala”, featuring Avika Gor and Chandan Roy in lead roles.