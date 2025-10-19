/AP Dhillon reveals SHOCKING reason behind never singing for Bollywood, 'They want to own...'

Punjabi-Canadian singer AP Dhillon, known for global hits like Brown Munde, Excuses, and With You, has finally broken his silence on why he has never collaborated with Bollywood, despite being approached by top producers and A-list stars.

In a recent conversation on the SMTV YouTube podcast, Dhillon revealed that his decision comes from a desire to protect independent artistes from being exploited. The singer said that he refuses to be part of an industry that, in his words, “profits off the hard work and creativity of others.”

“Bollywood exploits artists and their music”

Speaking candidly in Punjabi, AP Dhillon said, “I’ve never done a Bollywood song because I care for my people. It’s not about Bollywood, it’s about setting an example. Producers want to own the song, the remix rights, everything. They exploit the song and the artist for their own profit, and that’s not correct.”

He revealed that a few years ago, two major Bollywood actors had approached him to create a track for their film. “We had even planned the scene for the song,” Dhillon said. “But they wanted full ownership, from the rights to the remix. I refused because that’s not how real art should work.”

“I don’t want young artists to be exploited”

The Dil Nu singer further explained that his refusal wasn’t driven by ego, but by principle. “If I agree to such deals, then younger artistes will feel pressured to do the same. I don’t want them to lose their source of income by giving away their hit songs. That’s why I put my foot down.”

Dhillon added that meaningful change in the industry can only happen when other Punjabi artists take a stand. “If I say no, Bollywood will just go to the next big Punjabi singer. There are only three or four of us. Unless we draw a line together, nothing will change.”

A message for the music industry

While many Punjabi singers like Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla, Honey Singh, and Badshah have delivered blockbuster tracks for Bollywood films, Dhillon has maintained his independence. He emphasized that collaboration between the Punjabi and Hindi industries is possible, but only if it’s fair.

“Both industries should uplift each other, not take advantage of one another,” he said. “Art should be respected, not owned.”

AP Dhillon’s upcoming ‘One of One India Tour’

Even as he distances himself from Bollywood, AP Dhillon continues to captivate fans across the world. The singer has announced his ‘One of One India Tour’, set to begin on December 5 in Ahmedabad. The multi-city tour will also cover Delhi (Dec 7), Ludhiana (Dec 12), Pune (Dec 14), Bengaluru (Dec 19), Kolkata (Dec 21), Mumbai (Dec 26), and will conclude in Jaipur on December 28.

Recently, Dhillon also collaborated with Shreya Ghoshal and Tara Sutaria on the romantic track Thodi Si Daaru.