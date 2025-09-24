/AP Dhillon announces India Tour: Check dates, venue and how to book concert tickets online

Riding high on the resounding success of his sold-out UAE concert, critically acclaimed Punjabi music icon AP Dhillon has announced his much-anticipated return to India with an expansive 8-city arena tour.

This landmark run marks Dhillon’s homecoming following last year’s sold-out performances across select cities. AP Dhillon’s ‘One of One’ India Tour 2025, touted as his most ambitious tour to date and marking his third run in India, is set to kick off in December 2025, promising fans across the nation an unparalleled immersive live experience. The tour is expected to set a precedent of being the biggest ever live music tour of India this year headlined by a homegrown artist, amidst a year-end season packed with a majority of international artist showcases.

AP Dhillon India Tour: Check dates, venue and how to book concert tickets online

Produced and promoted by Team Innovation and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow in collaboration with Live Nation, this extensive tour will traverse India’s major metropolitan centers, including Delhi NCR, Ludhiana, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur, bringing the artist’s acclaimed live act to even broader audiences and to cities he’s never performed in previously. The singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer will be joined on stage by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

As part of the upcoming tour and in response to the recent devastation caused by floods in Punjab, AP Dhillon, Team Innovation and BookMyShow have joined forces to create a significant social impact. For every ticket sold on BookMyShow, INR 100 will be allocated to flood relief efforts in Punjab, along with an option for additional donations in the ticket booking flow.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase official AP Dhillon merchandise directly during the ticket booking process. This seamless integration enables concert-goers to acquire exclusive, officially curated items—ranging from apparel and accessories to collectibles.

AP Dhillon states, “India will always be the heart of my inspiration and art. The unwavering support and enthusiasm I receive from Indian fans is always encouraging and I am beyond excited to embark on this tour. I look forward to reconnecting with newer audiences and creating incredible memories together.”



Tickets for AP Dhillon’s ‘One of One’ India Tour 2025 will be exclusively available on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination. The exclusive Pre-Sale of tickets for Visa credit card and debit card holders will go live on September 26th, 2025 at 11 AM IST. The General On-Sale of tickets will go live on September 28th, 2025 at 12 PM (Noon) IST on the platform.

Tour Details