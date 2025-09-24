/From drugs, nepotism and bold digs: 5 times Aryan Khan's reel Ba***ds Of Bollywood felt too real

What happens when Bollywood decides to roast itself? Well, Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood just did exactly that. The seven-episode series is messy, loud, and entertaining. The show reveals the grey, and the beeped-out side of the glitzy world in its rawest form.

Streaming on Netflix, the show is garnering a lot of reactions for the madness it showcases. Aryan, along with his co-writers Bilal Siddiqui and Manav Chauhan, has drawn heavy inspiration from the real B-town. By making a show about Bollywood that comments on Bollywood and its stars, they’ve created a reel-real world, almost a mirror image of the industry itself.

The parallels with reality are evident in the characters, incidents, and dialogues, which echo controversies and public narratives. The result is raw, spicy, and hilariously self-aware. Here are a few moments from the show that deserve your attention:

The Sameer Wankhede roast

The biggest and most viral roast that no one expected was of a police raid at a Bollywood party. In the first episode, there’s a sequence of a success party that directly digs at former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Aryan in a drug case back in 2021.

In the scene, a police van arrives, and a man resembling Wankhede steps out. He declares, “Drugs have ruined this country.” The real roast happens when he ignores a man openly smoking and instead arrests an only drunk actor.

Karan Johar and the ‘Movie Mafia’ Tag

Dharma Productions head and celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar presents the rawest version of himself in the show. He curses, mocks, and embraces the image people have of him, especially as the so-called Flag-bearer of Nepotism. Among many bold moments, one dialogue has gone viral as a dig at Kangana Ranaut, who famously branded him ''Movie Mafia.''

Karan Johar Photograph: (X)

The famous round-table roast

One episode features a journalist hosting a round table with newcomers. Aasmaan ends up in a heated argument with star kid Karishma Talvar (Sahher Bambba) over nepotism privilege. Many viewers felt this scene directly referenced the 2021 viral round-table where Siddhant Chaturvedi called out Ananya Panday for her privilege.

Say ‘No to Drugs’

Still from the Ba***ds Of Bollywood Photograph: (X/Netflix)

After two years of silence, Aryan has finally addressed his infamous drug case, through satire. In one sequence, producer Freddy Sodawallah (Manish Chaudhary) delivers the line, “Say no to drugs.” Immediately after, the credits flash “Directed by Aryan Khan.” The sequence works as a tongue-in-cheek response to the allegations once levelled against him.

The Filmfest speech