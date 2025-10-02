/AP Dhillon house firing: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member sentenced for six years in Canada

An Indo-Canadian man connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been sentenced to six years in prison in connection with a shooting and arson attack at the residence of Punjabi rapper and singer AP Dhillon in September 2024.



For the shooting carried out at Dhillon's Colwood home last year, the man received a multi-year jail term. On Sept 2, gunshots were fired at Dhillon's Colwood home, and by the time police arrived, the two vehicles were "fully engulfed" in flames.



Lawrence Bishnoi gang member gets 6 years in jail



Abjeet Kingra, a 26-year-old, was sentenced to two years in jail for arson and six years for intentionally discharging firearms. Both sentences will be served concurrently.



The court also imposed a lifetime firearms ban on Kingra, who has links to the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s criminal group. According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Kingra was working under the direction of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in India to carry out criminal activities in Canada.

The judge noted that Kingra’s involvement in the shooting at Dhillon’s home was not an isolated incident, hinting at his deep connection with the Bishnoi group.

Kingra was arrested on Oct 30. Another suspect, Vikran Sharma, is believed to have fled to India. An arrest warrant has been issued for him.



"The sentencing of Abjeet Kingra is the result of months of dedicated investigative work by our officers," said Insp. Stephen Rose, acting officer in charge of West Shore RCMP.

"While we are pleased to see accountability in this case, our work is not done. We remain committed to locating Vikram Sharma and bringing him before the courts."



Criminal activities of the Bishnoi gang

