/Munawar Faruqui was target, two shooters of Goldy Brar gang reveals

On Thursday (Oct 2), two shooters, affiliated with the gangster Goldy Brar gang, were arrested in New Delhi. According to sources, comedian Munawar Faruqui was the target.

The shooters, who have links with gangsters Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar and Virender Char, had been reportedly involved in planning the attack on the stand-up comedian.

Two shooters affiliated with the Goldy Brar gang were arrested in Delhi after a gunfight with police on Thursday (Oct 2). According to sources, comedian Faruqui was reportedly among their targets.

On Thursday, Delhi Police nabbed the two shooters after a shootout on the Jaitpur - Kalindi Kunj Road, according to India Today. The two men, identified as Rahul from Panipat and Sahil from Bhiwani, both have prior criminal records with murder charges.

They have been associated with the Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar and Virender Charan gang.

Police had set up a trap on the Kalindi Kunj - Pushta Road after receiving a tip-off about the shooters’ presence near New Friends Colony. At around 3 am, the suspects were spotted on a bike. When ordered to stop their bike, they opened fire. In retaliation, both were shot in the legs. They are currently admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Rahul and Sahil were allegedly involved in plotting Faruqui’s murder and had even conducted reconnaissance of their targets in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

There is no official confirmation by the Delhi Police on this yet.

