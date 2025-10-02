/Munawar Faruqui was target, two shooters of Goldy Brar gang reveals

If reports are to be believed, Munawar Faruqui, a popular social media personality and stand-up comedian, is among the targets of a criminal gang that has recently issued threats against several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Disha Patani, and Kapil Sharma, among others.
On Thursday (Oct 2), two shooters, affiliated with the gangster Goldy Brar gang, were arrested in New Delhi. According to sources, comedian Munawar Faruqui was the target.
The shooters, who have links with gangsters Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar and Virender Char, had been reportedly involved in planning the attack on the stand-up comedian.
On Thursday, Delhi Police nabbed the two shooters after a shootout on the Jaitpur - Kalindi Kunj Road, according to India Today. The two men, identified as Rahul from Panipat and Sahil from Bhiwani, both have prior criminal records with murder charges.
They have been associated with the Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar and Virender Charan gang.
Police had set up a trap on the Kalindi Kunj - Pushta Road after receiving a tip-off about the shooters’ presence near New Friends Colony. At around 3 am, the suspects were spotted on a bike. When ordered to stop their bike, they opened fire. In retaliation, both were shot in the legs. They are currently admitted to a hospital for treatment.
Rahul and Sahil were allegedly involved in plotting Faruqui’s murder and had even conducted reconnaissance of their targets in Mumbai and Bengaluru.
There is no official confirmation by the Delhi Police on this yet.
Munawar Faruqui has recently become a target for gangsters, joining a trend where Bollywood celebrities are increasingly at risk. Last month, gunshots were fired outside Disha Patani's Bareilly home by two men associated with the Goldy Brar-Rohit Godara gang, both of whom have since been arrested. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has also been a long-standing target of this gang.