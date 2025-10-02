/Singer Zubeen Garg exact cause of death revealed, foul play ruled out

A popular Indian singer, Zubeen Garg, died in a freak accident in Singapore. He was 52 years old. Days after his death, it was revealed that the singer died after swimming in the deep waters of the sea and not scuba diving.

The initial reports suggested that the singer died in a scuba diving accident. However, now it has been revealed that the Assamese singer's cause of death was drowning.

Zubeen Garg's exact cause of death revealed

Garg's tragic death shocked the entire country, his fans and followers. Soon after his death, several of his fans quickly demanded a probe into his death.

As per PTI, The Straits Times reported that the Singapore Police Force has extended a copy of the autopsy report to the High Commission of India.

Ruling out foul play in the death of the singer, Ng Kai Ling, associate director at LIMN Law Corporation, said in the Singapore broadsheet,'' In the case of Zubeen Garg, a coroner’s inquiry could shed light on the sequence of events leading up to his drowning.”

According to early reports, the singer was taken to the hospital in an unconscious condition, and upon his arrival, he was pronounced dead. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said that the singer took off his jacket while swimming in the sea.

NG has also stated that there is no statutory definition for the term "foul play." However, SPF's early statement indicated that they did not find any evidence to suggest that Garg was murdered or that he died due to violence. The singer was with a dozen people, who were present on a yacht when the accident happened.

Garg’s manager and the festival chief organiser arrested