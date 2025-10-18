/Shah Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan on coming together for a film: 'A dream in itself'

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, the iconic trio of the Indian film fraternity. The three stars, arguably the biggest in Bollywood, are attending the Joy Forum 2025 event together, which is one of those rare chances. Millions of fans are thrilled to witness the trio together, who surely spend a lot of time together in real life but rarely come out in front of the media together.

However, the stars are currently attending the event, which has brought together global stars from across the entertainment industry.

In one of the rare sightings, the three Khans came together for an interaction as they participated in a panel discussion. When asked if they would star in a movie together, the Jawan actor said that it's a dream in itself.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“I have to say, if the three of us are in a project together, it would be a dream in itself. Hopefully not a nightmare! It will be a dream if the three of us come together. And Inn Sha Allah, whenever we get an opportunity and a story, we’re always sitting and talking about it,” SRK said.

Shah Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan on coming together for a film

Hailing Aamir and Salman and their journey, SRK said that he genuinely looks up to the actors and their journey. Over the years, Salman has worked together with Aamir and Shah Rukh in several films. However, SRK and Aamir have not worked in a film together, and neither has the trio worked in a full-length film together. Recently, they have starred in SRK's son Aryan Khan's debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. But they haven't shared any frames together.

During the chat, Khan also hailed Shah Rukh’s journey in the film industry and said that he built his career as an outsider. However, what Shah Rukh said will win your heart.