/Is Shah Rukh Khan the new VIP in Squid Game? Netizens go gaga after actor Lee Jung-jae shares selfie with King Khan

What has just happened! The South Korean actor, Lee Jung-jae, has sent the entire social media into a frenzy after he shared a picture with none other than Indian cinema royalty, Shah Rukh Khan.

On Oct 18, Lee Jung-jae, who is known for his superhit Netflix show, shared a selfie with Khan, and the entire internet couldn't

Keep calm, seeing the two superstars, from different worlds, in one frame.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Squid Game actor meets Shah Rukh Khan, netizens react

The crossover between the two much-loved universes happened in Saudi Arabia, where both stars have participated in the Joy Forum in Riyadh. Actors from across the world have attended the event, and from India, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have joined the international heavyweights.

Sharing a picture on his Instagram, the Squid Game actor wrote,''Honored to be with a respected icon Mr. @iamsrk.''

The selfie, taken by the Korean actor, shows him looking absolutely thrilled, with a huge smile, while posing with Khan for a selfie. The Korean actor is dressed in casual attire, a grey hoodie, while Khan is wearing a black formal suit.

Soon after the Netflix star dropped the selfie, netizens went gaga, reacting to the picture.

One user wrote,''AAAAAA JJ and Shah Rukh Khan oh my God 🫶😭 and yayyy selfie again finally.''

''The collab of the century 😍❤️'' another user wrote.

However, some guessed that this selfie might open the gate for Khan's debut in South Korean cinema, with several fans questioning, "Is he the new VIP?" referring to Squid Game. Unfortunately, it would remain a dream, as the Korean show has ended with season 3.

The selfie comes after a video of Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan posing for a picture with other celebrities, including South Korean actors Lee Byung-hun, Lee Jung-jae, and others. Dressed to the nines, SRK and Aamir were seen posing and chatting with the other global celebrities. In the picture, Jung-jae is wearing the same grey outfit as in the selfie, hinting that he might have clicked the selfie during this evening meeting.