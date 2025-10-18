/Shah Rukh Khan's birthday special: King Khan's films to re-release in theatres, check the line-up

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most revered actors in the Indian film industry. In his career spanning over three decades, the actor has faced several highs and lows, but he has continued to rule the hearts with his charm and affectionate smile.
Shah Rukh Khan is not just an actor; he is an inspiration whom millions of people follow. On November 2, the actor will turn 60. To celebrate this milestone birthday, India's leading multiplex chain, PVR INOX, will be screening Khan's films, an honour to the actor's impeccable legacy.
Celebrating Khan and his decades-long career in cinema, PVR will be honouring the legend with a Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival that will start on Oct 31.
Reads the announcement post, ''Decades of charm. Endless emotions. One legend. Celebrate the films that defined generations - the Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival starts Oct 31.''
The festival will run for two weeks across the 75 cinemas in over 39 cities.
During this period, one of the Khan's most acclaimed and prolific performances.
Chennai Express, the rom-com co-starring Deepika Padukone
Devdas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Dil Se, a film with an incredible story and outstanding performance by Khan
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, showcasing Khan's sweet era
Main Hoon Na, a story of friendship
Om Shanti Om, an entertaining saga of love and revenge
Jawan, the film that earned SRK his first National Award
Speaking about the film festival, Khan said that cinema has always been a home to him, and watching his films being re-released on the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion.
“Cinema has always been my home, and seeing these films find their way back to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion. These movies are not just my stories; they belong to the audience that have lovingly embraced them over the last 33 years. I hope everyone who comes to watch relives the joy, the music, the emotions, and the magic of cinema that we've shared together,” Khan said.
On the work front, Khan is currently working on his next film, King, which will mark the theatrical debut of his daughter Suhana Khan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously directed Khan's Pathaan, the action drama also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.