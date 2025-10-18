/Shah Rukh Khan's birthday special: King Khan's films to re-release in theatres, check the line-up

Shah Rukh Khan is not just an actor; he is an inspiration whom millions of people follow. On November 2, the actor will turn 60. To celebrate this milestone birthday, India's leading multiplex chain, PVR INOX, will be screening Khan's films, an honour to the actor's impeccable legacy.

A Shah Rukh Khan film festival

Celebrating Khan and his decades-long career in cinema, PVR will be honouring the legend with a Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival that will start on Oct 31.

Reads the announcement post, ''Decades of charm. Endless emotions. One legend. Celebrate the films that defined generations - the Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival starts Oct 31.''

The festival will run for two weeks across the 75 cinemas in over 39 cities.

During this period, one of the Khan's most acclaimed and prolific performances.

The line-up of movies includes:

Chennai Express, the rom-com co-starring Deepika Padukone

Devdas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dil Se, a film with an incredible story and outstanding performance by Khan

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, showcasing Khan's sweet era

Main Hoon Na, a story of friendship

Om Shanti Om, an entertaining saga of love and revenge

Jawan, the film that earned SRK his first National Award

Speaking about the film festival, Khan said that cinema has always been a home to him, and watching his films being re-released on the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion.

“Cinema has always been my home, and seeing these films find their way back to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion. These movies are not just my stories; they belong to the audience that have lovingly embraced them over the last 33 years. I hope everyone who comes to watch relives the joy, the music, the emotions, and the magic of cinema that we've shared together,” Khan said.

