/Shah Rukh Khan shares his admiration for Salman, Aamir, says 'These people are aspirational...'

Bollywood's superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan attended the grand Joy Forum 2025 and opened up about their journey in the film industry.



Speaking at the event, SRK shared his admiration for Aamir and Salman, "I look up to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Look at me, I'm still looking up to Salman. I look up to them because of the kinds of ups and downs they've faced, and the work they've done, starting from scratch and working their way up to this. These people are aspirational and inspirational, and somewhere I feel really thankful that I have the opportunity to sit on the same stage."



The 'Jawan' opened up about stardom and success in the film industry, saying, "Stardom of the level that Salman has seen, Aamir has seen, I've been fortunate enough to see, actually humbles you. It makes you grateful to all the forces around you. And one of the biggest forces are the audience who's loving you so much."

Shah Rukh has been part of a series of top-grossing romantic films, including 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Mohabbatein', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Veer-Zaara', and 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', among others.



He earned critical acclaim for his role in the romantic drama 'Devdas', a NASA scientist in 'Swades', and a hockey coach in the sports drama 'Chak De! India', and a man with Asperger syndrome in the drama 'My Name Is Khan'.



King Khan emphasised the importance of being humble, saying, "So the humility always becomes, I'm sure for all of us and all the other actors as the years go by, that I'm in the service of the audience. I really need to make sure that they are entertained. Like Salman said, when they walk out, they should feel a better person because they've seen a few."



He added, "When they walk out, they should aspire to be someone. Or they should identify with the character they're playing. So at the end of it all, all actors, at least in our context, would be that there is nothing else that we want to think about. And as a matter of fact, I think we don't even like to call them friends. These are people who love us. We talk about energies.



We just want to share this positivity back with them that they have given to us, not only shared, for the last 35 years. So I think it's a very gratifying feeling. It's a feeling of gratitude."



On August 10, SRK became the first Indian personality to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the so-called Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.



After a brief hiatus, Khan made a grand comeback with the 2023 action thrillers 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', both of which rank among the highest-grossing films. For 'Jawan', he received the National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

He said acting is "a feeling of wanting to serve everybody who comes to watch our films in the best way possible. There's never been a finger lifted, an expression done, a dialogue done, without keeping in mind, are we making sure everybody who comes to watch this film is happy to see or goes back, like Salman said, a better person. So you just have to be honest to yourself and say, I'm in the service of storytelling to this huge gamut, this huge sea of people who love us so much."



During a conversation, Salman Khan was talking about their backgrounds and said, "Aamir Khan comes from a film background, and so do I. But this man, Shah Rukh Khan, doesn't."



To this, SRK responded, "Sorry for interrupting, I also come from a film background, Salman Khan's family is my family."



Aamir Khan immediately added, "Now you know why Shah Rukh Khan is a star."

Meanwhile, King Khan is all set to turn 60 on November 2, PVR Inox Limited has planned a film festival to celebrate his birthday. Launching October 31, the two-week event will showcase seven of Khan's most iconic films across more than 75 cinemas in over 30 cities, offering both longtime fans and new audiences a chance to experience the actor's three-decade career on the big screen, as per Variety.