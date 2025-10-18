/Kim Kardashian on Skims fake p***c hair underwear: 'It was just a fun, silly idea.'

Kim Kardashian is soaking up all the attention her new range of SKIMS faux hair thongs is receiving. While the world is still in shock over the lingerie range, we can't ignore how quickly it sold out.

The 44-year-old American media personality discussed the reaction to the Faux Hair Micro String Thong in an interview with E! News on October 16 at the premiere of Hulu's All's Fair in Los Angeles

Kardashian said, "It was just a fun, silly idea." She also acknowledged that others, like John Galliano, have done similar designs before, referencing his work in the 2024 Maison Margiela Haute Couture runway show, where models wore artificial hairpieces in their pubic area. Kardashian added,''It was so funny.''

“I’m shocked it got so much attention,” the businesswoman continued. “We’ve been laughing and talking about it all day long.”

Kim Kardashian’s Skims fake p***c hair underwear

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS has introduced an eye-catching and controversial addition to its underwear line: G-strings adorned with fake pubic hair.

The G-string that is adorned with fake pubic hair and textures, including “clay blonde straight,” “sienna ginger straight”, and “cocoa black curly.”

Described by Skims as “the Ultimate Bush,” the undergarment is priced at $32 apiece. The product went live on Oct 14, and it was sold out within a day. Describing the thong as Skims’ “most daring panty yet,” adding: “Hand-made in a super sheer, stretch mesh, this string thong features a mix of curly and straight faux hair in twelve different shade variations.”



“With this iconic new panty, your carpet can be whatever color you want it to be,” read the description of the product on Skims' website.