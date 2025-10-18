/Park Seo Joon's k-drama Itaewon Class to be remade in Philippines, Vietnam? Here's the truth

The renowned South Korean drama Itaewon Class, featuring Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi in lead roles, was released in 2020 and is still loved by many for the casting, chemistry between the leads, plotline, and performance. The celebrated show will reportedly be made for the audiences in the Philippines and Vietnam. Let's delve into knowing more details about the remake version.

Itaewon Class to have a remake version in the Philippines and Vietnam?

According to several South Korean media outlets, the JTBC show's adaptation rights were sold, confirming that the local production teams in both countries will bring new versions of the series to action.

However, the casting decision for filling the place of Park Saeroyi's character, portrayed by Park Seo Joon, in both countries is one of the most anticipated topics.

All about Itaewon Class

Itaewon Class tells the story of an ex-con and his friends who fight to make their ambitious dreams for their street bar a reality. It is the first series to be produced by the film distribution company Showbox. It aired on JTBC in Korea from January 31 to March 21, 2020, and is streaming worldwide on Netflix.

The series won Best Drama Series at the 25th Asian Television Awards.

Apart from Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi, the show also stars Yoo Jae Myung, Kwon Nara, Choi Min Young, Kim Dong Hee, Ryu Kyung Soo, Lee Joo Young, and Ahn Bo Hyun, among others.