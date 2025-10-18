/Bigg Boss 19: Why did Salman Khan give 'Last Warning' to Amaal Mallik? Singer's father breaks down on stage



The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned emotional and intense as host Salman Khan confronted contestant Amaal Mallik over his shocking behaviour towards fellow housemate Farrhana Bhatt. The episode also saw Amaal’s father, veteran music composer Daboo Malik, taking the stage and pleading with his son, leaving both the audience and contestants teary-eyed.

Amaal Mallik’s controversial outburst

The controversy erupted during a heated captaincy task earlier this week when Farrhana shredded a letter sent by Neelam Giri’s parents to improve her chances of winning the task. Amaal, visibly upset, lost his temper, snatching food from Farrhana’s plate, throwing it away, and even breaking the plate. His actions escalated when he made a distasteful remark about Farrhana’s mother, which sparked outrage among contestants and fans alike.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Salman Khan gives a firm warning

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman did not mince words. Addressing Amaal directly, he said, "Rozi-roti oopar waale ne diya hai. Who gave you the right to go and snatch the plate from her? Aap Farrhana ki maa par gaye, aapko kya lagta hai, aap justified ho? Aap sahi ho? Consider this as my last warning."

Salman’s stern words highlighted the gravity of the situation and underlined the importance of respecting fellow contestants, even in high-pressure situations.

Daboo Malik’s emotional intervention

Adding to the emotional intensity, Daboo Malik entered the stage and addressed his son, fighting back tears, "Main baap hoon, aur main kehne aaya hoon ki tu lad-jhagad lekin apni zabaan ko under the belt mat jaane de beta. Mere maathe pe mat likh de ki tu iss tarah se behave kar raha hai."

Amaal, visibly moved by his father’s heartfelt words, broke down and apologised, admitting that he was “very triggered” during the incident and promising to do better.

Fans react to the heartfelt confrontation

The combination of Salman Khan’s strict warning and Daboo Malik’s emotional plea has left fans shocked and deeply moved. The promo of the episode indicates that this Weekend Ka Vaar could be one of the most talked-about and emotional moments of the season, showing the consequences of unchecked anger inside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 19: Current highlights

This season, themed “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” has seen contestants forming alliances and rivalries alike. Popular participants such as Gaurav Khanna, Kunica Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Baseer Ali, Malti Chahar, Nehal Chudasama, Mridul, and Shehbaz Badesha are competing for the Bigg Boss trophy.

The show streams on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. before its television telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m.