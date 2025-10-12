LOGIN
Most runs in Women’s ODI: Smriti Mandhana enters top five, check full list

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 12, 2025, 19:50 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 19:50 IST

From Mithali Raj to Smriti Mandhana, meet the top five women cricketers with the most runs in ODIs.

Mithali Raj (India)
1 / 5
(Photograph: PTI)

Mithali Raj (India)

The face of Indian women’s cricket, Mithali Raj finished with 7,805 ODI runs, the most in history. Her elegant stroke play, calm leadership, and unmatched consistency inspired a generation and built the foundation for India’s success.

Charlotte Edwards (England)
2 / 5

Charlotte Edwards (England)

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards scored 5,992 runs in 191 matches. Known for her smart batting and leadership, she led England to major titles and became one of the most respected figures in women’s international cricket.

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)
3 / 5

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Suzie Bates has scored 5,925 runs since 2006, anchoring New Zealand’s batting order for nearly two decades. Her calm approach, strong technique, and experience make her one of the most dependable openers in world cricket.

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)
4 / 5

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

Stafanie Taylor has been the backbone of West Indies cricket with 5,873 runs. A genuine all-rounder and natural leader, she’s carried her team with consistent performances and remains one of the most influential players in the women’s game.

Smriti Mandhana (India)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Smriti Mandhana (India)

Smriti Mandhana continues to break records, crossing 5,000 ODI runs with her elegant stroke play. A match-winner at the top, her fearless batting and remarkable consistency have made her the new face of Indian women’s cricket.

