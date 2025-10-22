/Parineeti Chopra turns 37: Check out 6 must-watch movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Chopra played Dimple Chaddha, who got conned by a naive boy named Ricky Bahl, played by Ranveer Singh. The story revolves around a conman who plans to fool women into falling in love with him and manages to take all their money. The plot of the movie takes its turn when three of these women come across each other and hire Ishika (Anushka Sharma), an ambitious woman, to settle their scores with him.