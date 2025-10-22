/Parineeti Chopra turns 37: Check out 6 must-watch movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Here's to another awesome year ahead for the ‘Pari’ of Bollywood, Parineeti Chopra, who recently embarked on her new journey as a mother of a baby boy. Pari has successfully achieved heights in her life, depicting her hard work in several movies. Here is the list of must-watch movies on OTT.
Parineeti Chopra, a National Award winner, has showcased her talent through her hard work, for which she garnered multiple achievements, including a Special Mention in the film Ishaqzaade. Starting her career with the movie Ladies vs Ricky Behl, to her recent Amar Singh Chamkila, Chopra has always stood out with her outstanding performances. Here is a list of must-watch movies that you can binge-watch on her birthday.
Where to watch: Netflix
Parineeti Chopra played Amarjot Kaur, who was the wife and singing companion of Amar Singh Chamkila. Her portrayal showcased her courageous will to stand up for Amar Singh. The role was tough and challenging. In the movie, her character had to face the difficulties due to Amar's inappropriate songs, and both ended up with a tragic death.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Chopra played Dimple Chaddha, who got conned by a naive boy named Ricky Bahl, played by Ranveer Singh. The story revolves around a conman who plans to fool women into falling in love with him and manages to take all their money. The plot of the movie takes its turn when three of these women come across each other and hire Ishika (Anushka Sharma), an ambitious woman, to settle their scores with him.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Starring Parineeti Chopra along with Arjun Kapoor as Zoya Qureshi and Parma Chauhan. The movie is a combat love story that revolves around the gritty, rebellious individuals who belong to two rival political families. However, their love faces rejection in both of their families, which results in an action-packed sequence throughout the film.
Where to watch: Netflix
Parineeti plays Mira Kapoor, a divorcee who spends her life commuting on the train fantasising about a seemingly perfect couple who live in a house. The twists come when something bad happens to her while she misses her train.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The portrayal of Parineeti Chopra in the movie is of Gayatri, who comes as a guest but runs off with the groom, Raghu, played by Sushant Singh Rajput. Soon after that, they became boyfriend and girlfriend and stayed in a live-in relationship. Later, Raghu bumped into another girl, which brought a massive spin in the movie. Watch it and discover what trouble arises.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Parineeti Chopra plays Meeta Solanki, a quirky, genius, and complex scientist. She comes to India for her sister's wedding with a struggling businessman named Nikhil (Siddharth Malhotra). As Meeta and Nikhil spend significant time together during the wedding preparations, they gradually fall in love, adding a twist to the movie's plot.