This Diwali was all about Bollywood moms and their little ones! From Deepika Padukone finally revealing the face of her daughter Dua to Kareena Kapoor spending time at a kids' club.
With lights, laughter, and food, Bollywood celebrities celebrated the festival with much zeal and fervor. Making the festival extra special for fans, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh unveiled the face of their daughter to their fans, while Kiara Advani shared her first-ever picture after giving birth to her daughter earlier this year.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh revealed their daughter Dua's face for the first time, making Diwali extra special. She shared an adorable picture of the little one on social media. The family of three looked adorable!
Priyanka's Diwali was lit with daughter Malti and husband Nick Jonas. The actress shared several glimpses from her festival celebrations on Instagram, with her daughter stealing the spotlight in cute traditional outfits.
Kareena Kapoor spent the festival with her "boy gang" in a kids' club. She shared photos of her, her sons Taimur and Jeh, and husband Saif Ali Khan. She wrote in the caption of her IG post, ‘’This Diwali was in the kids club❤️🌈Cause never lose the child in you my friends ❤️Love and Light Everyone..❤️Stay blessed…''
Alia and Ranbir celebrated Diwali at their home Vastu before shifting to their new ₹250 crore mansion. The Brahmastra actor had a quiet Diwali celebration with family and close friends. In her Diwali photo dump, Alia shared a glimpse of her and daughter Raha's quality time together, making DIY Diwali diyas at home
Sonam Kapoor, who is reportedly pregnant with her second child, shared photos from her Diwali puja, showcasing adorable moments with her son Vayu.
Months after giving birth to her baby girl, Kiara Advani made her first public appearance as she shared a post with husband Sidharth Malhotra from their Diwali celebrations. While the photos didn't feature their daughter, Kiara wore a necklace reading "Mama."