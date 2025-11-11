/'So much fear, chaos and heartbreak...': Priyanka Chopra devastated over Delhi car blast

On Nov 10, a car blast in Delhi's Red Fort area sent shockwaves throughout the nation. The horrifying blast took the lives of at least 8 individuals, leaving several injured. The investigation into the explosion is currently underway and has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), according to authorities.

The blast has left the entire nation mourning the loss of the innocent lives.

Several celebrities have reacted to the deadly incident, and the most recent one is Priyanka Chopra.

The actor has reacted to the incident, calling it "devastating," saying that she hopes for answers soon.

“It's devastating to see the visuals from Red Fort. So much fear, chaos and heartbreak,'' Priyanka wrote on Instagram stories.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those injured and condolences for the lives lost. Hoping for some answers soon. In the meantime please stay safe and alert,” added the actor.

Chopra, who now lives in the USA, is currently in India for her upcoming film with Mahesh Babu.

Celebrities react to the car crash

Apart from Priyanka, several celebrities have reacted to the shocking incident.

South Indian superstar Vijay has reacted to the car explosion, saying that he's deeply shocked and saddened.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the news of a car explosion near Red Fort Metro, Delhi, that has claimed precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery to all those injured," he wrote.

Actor Sonu Sood wrote on X, “My heart reaches out to everyone impacted by today’s tragic blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. 💔 Let’s support the victims, look out for each other, and commit to peace."

Karan Johar paid tribute to the victims in a post shared on Instagram story, "My heart goes out to all the victims and the ones affected by the recent tragedy in New Delhi. Sending all my love and prayers to the families. Please stay safe and alert during this time," he wrote.

Priyanka Chopra's work front