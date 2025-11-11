/Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA takes over investigation as terror links suspected. Here's what we know

The investigation into the explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday (November 10) has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), authorities confirmed on Tuesday (November 11). This decision follows the discovery of critical evidence suggesting the blast may have been part of a terror plot, resulting in the deaths of at least 8 individuals. Prior to this, the Delhi Police had registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a law used to fight activities posing a threat to national security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to ensure that those responsible for the attack will face justice. Investigators have traced Dr. Umar to connections with two other doctors from Jammu and Kashmir, who were arrested in the Faridabad terror module bust. Dr. Umar, who is originally from Pulwama, has been missing since the Faridabad arrests. The operation in Faridabad uncovered a large cache of explosives and led to the capture of two doctors linked to terror activities, both also from Jammu and Kashmir.

What happened on Monday (November 10) evening at Delhi's Red Fort?

On Monday (November 10), an explosion in a Hyundai i20 near the historic Red Fort in Delhi claimed the lives of at least eight people and left 20 others injured. Earlier that day, Jammu and Kashmir Police had conducted a multi-state operation, uncovering nearly 3,000 kg of materials used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs). In a separate raid in Faridabad, Haryana, authorities also seized 360 kg of flammable substances, possibly ammonium nitrate, along with various ammunition.