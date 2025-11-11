/Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA takes over investigation as terror links suspected. Here's what we know

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into the car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort which happened on Monday (November 10), uncovering terror links
The investigation into the explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday (November 10) has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), authorities confirmed on Tuesday (November 11). This decision follows the discovery of critical evidence suggesting the blast may have been part of a terror plot, resulting in the deaths of at least 8 individuals. Prior to this, the Delhi Police had registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a law used to fight activities posing a threat to national security.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to ensure that those responsible for the attack will face justice. Investigators have traced Dr. Umar to connections with two other doctors from Jammu and Kashmir, who were arrested in the Faridabad terror module bust. Dr. Umar, who is originally from Pulwama, has been missing since the Faridabad arrests. The operation in Faridabad uncovered a large cache of explosives and led to the capture of two doctors linked to terror activities, both also from Jammu and Kashmir.
Also Read: Delhi Red Fort blast: Mom, Dad, Kriti' — How tattoos led family to identify 34-year-old businessman
On Monday (November 10), an explosion in a Hyundai i20 near the historic Red Fort in Delhi claimed the lives of at least eight people and left 20 others injured. Earlier that day, Jammu and Kashmir Police had conducted a multi-state operation, uncovering nearly 3,000 kg of materials used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs). In a separate raid in Faridabad, Haryana, authorities also seized 360 kg of flammable substances, possibly ammonium nitrate, along with various ammunition.
The vehicle's driver, identified as Dr. Umar Nabi, had bought the Hyundai i20 on October 29. It carried a Haryana registration. Investigations revealed that the car had changed hands multiple times before reaching Dr. Nabi. The original owner, Mohd Salman, has been taken into custody by the police. Salman had reportedly sold the car to someone in Okhla, who then transferred it to a buyer in Ambala. Eventually, the car was sold to Dr. Umar, who resides in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities have detained at least three individuals from Pulwama for further questioning in connection with the incident.