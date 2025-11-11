Google Preferred
  • Wion
  • /India
  /Delhi Red Fort blast: Mom, Dad, Kriti' — How tattoos led family to identify 34-year-old businessman

Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Mom, Dad, Kriti' — How tattoos led family to identify 34-year-old businessman

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Nov 11, 2025, 15:51 IST | Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 16:31 IST
Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Mom, Dad, Kriti' — How tattoos led family to identify 34-year-old businessman

National Security Guard (NSG) personnel investigate the site of the blast Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Delhi businessman Amar Kataria, 34, was among Red Fort blast victims. His family identified him by tattoos dedicated to his parents and his wife

Amar Kataria, a 34-year-old businessman from Chandni Chowk, was among the people who lost their lives in the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday (November 10) evening. His family identified him at the hospital through his distinctive tattoos—dedicated to his parents and his wife, Kriti. Amar, who ran a pharmaceutical business and was known for his love of biking and travel, had been married for four years and was the father of a three-year-old boy.

According to his father, Jagdish Kataria, the hospital called early Tuesday (November 11) morning describing tattoos that read “Mom my first love,” “Dad my strength,” and “Kriti.” Through tears, Jagdish confirmed the body was his son’s. "The hospital called at dawn on Tuesday and said that there were tattoos on the arms, 'Mom my first love' and 'Dad my strength' and 'Kriti' written. Who does he belong to? With a choked throat and tears, I confirmed," Jagdish Kataria was quoted as saying to India Today.

The news shattered the family. His parents and sister were inconsolable, condemning those responsible for the attack. Amar had planned a family dinner that evening, asking his father to pick him up on the way. But before they could reunite, tragedy struck.

His family spent the night rushing between hospitals, struggling to access entry amid heavy police and VIP presence. It wasn’t until around 4 am that they saw Amar’s body. Though his body showed few visible injuries, a deep wound was found on the back of his neck. Friends remembered him as a vibrant soul who brought laughter and warmth wherever he went.

