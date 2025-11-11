/PM Modi switches to English again to warn Red Fort car blast conspirators, like he did after Pahalgam attack. Then Op Sindoor followed...

Issuing a direct statement after the car blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Nov 11) said that those responsible for the deadly blast “will not be spared” and “will be brought to justice”. The Prime Minister who is on a visit to Bhutan called the incident horrific and added that the investigative agencies will find out the complete conspiracy behind it. While the PM spoke in Hindi during an event in Bhutan, he made sure to switch to English while declaring his message against the attack. Warning Red Fort attack conspirators in English, the PM said, "The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice."

This is similar to PM Modi's first reaction after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 22 this year. Switching to English in Bihar's Madhubani, PM had then warned that India will “identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers.” This was followed by Operation Sindoor in May, where India attacked terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and killed at least 100 terrorists.

On Nov 11, PM Modi began his speech saying, “Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today." Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also issued a stern warning.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What we know so far in the case?