/PM Modi switches to English again to warn Red Fort car blast conspirators, like he did after Pahalgam attack. Then Op Sindoor followed...

From Bhutan, PM Modi condemned the Red Fort car blast, calling it horrific and vowing that those behind it “will not be spared.” Switching to English, he warned the conspirators of strict action. Drawing parallels to his Pahalgam attack response, Modi said India stands with the victims
Issuing a direct statement after the car blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Nov 11) said that those responsible for the deadly blast “will not be spared” and “will be brought to justice”. The Prime Minister who is on a visit to Bhutan called the incident horrific and added that the investigative agencies will find out the complete conspiracy behind it. While the PM spoke in Hindi during an event in Bhutan, he made sure to switch to English while declaring his message against the attack. Warning Red Fort attack conspirators in English, the PM said, "The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice."
This is similar to PM Modi's first reaction after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 22 this year. Switching to English in Bihar's Madhubani, PM had then warned that India will “identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers.” This was followed by Operation Sindoor in May, where India attacked terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and killed at least 100 terrorists.
On Nov 11, PM Modi began his speech saying, “Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today." Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also issued a stern warning.
Delhi Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) invoking terrorism and the Explosives Act. The FIR includes Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which deal with terrorist acts and the punishment for supporting terrorism, a Delhi Police spokesperson said. Meanwhile, CCTV footage has surfaced in which the suspect is seen. According to news agency ANI, a lone suspect is seen entering and exiting the car parking area. A footage shows the I-20 driver wearing a black mask moments before the blast. Another footage shows him inside the car the car entering the parking lot with the driver’s hand resting on the window, while another image shows him wearing a blue-and-black T-shirt. The owner of the car, identified as Mohd Salman, has been detained by the police. Salman reportedly sold to vehicle to a person in Okhla, who then sold it to a resident of Ambala. The car was then sold to an individual from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The police have detained two individuals in Pulwama for questioning in the matter.