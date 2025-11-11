/Delhi Red Fort blast a revenge for India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistani terrorists? What we know

Top official sources have said that a Faridabad-based sleeper module that was activated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) after Operation Sindoor has been busted. Following the Indian military campaign targeting terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), security agencies have been on high alert for any possible revenge attack by the terror group after the elimination of family members of Masood Azhar during air strikes in Bahawalpur, the outfit’s headquarters.

On Monday (Nov 10), a massive blast in a Hyundai i20 rocked Delhi, near the iconic Red Fort, killing at least eight people and injuring 20 others. Earlier on the same day, authorities recovered nearly 3,000 kg of IED-making material following a multi-state raid by Jammu and Kashmir Police. The cops seized 360 kgs of inflammable material, possibly ammonium nitrate, and ammunition from Faridabad, Haryana.

The sources added that the module’s core included three highly radicalised doctors, supported by several Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who helped procure supplies and logistics. Reportedly, the terror plot aimed to strike “Hindustan ka Dil” (the heart of India) through a series of bomb blasts.

However, their attempt was foiled after the arrest of two of the doctors by security agencies, which had been tracking their revenge plot for months. The CCTV footage and forensic evidence from the Delhi blast suggest that the third member allegedly went ahead with the Red Fort blast, realising the module was compromised.

As agencies continue to interrogate the arrested OGWs, they believe that all remaining connections related to the module will be revealed soon.