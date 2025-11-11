/'Deeply shocked and saddened': Vijay, Raveena Tandon and other celebrities react to Delhi Red Fort blast

Reacting to the incident, Sonu Sood wrote, “My heart reaches out to everyone impacted by today’s tragic blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. Let’s support the victims, look out for each other, and commit to peace.”

South Indian superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay also reacted to the shocking news.

Expressing condolences to the people who lost their lives, Vijay wrote on X, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the news of car explosion near Red Fort Metro, Delhi that has claimed precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery to all those injured."

Riddhima Kapoor, sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor, on her Instagram wrote,"My prayers for those who have lost their lives and their families and for those who are injured. Saddened at the Red Fort Blast, may they find the culprits and punish them severely. Prayers and more prayers."

Delhi Red Fort blast: What happened?

On Monday (Nov 10), a blast happened in a Hyundai i20 car near the iconic monument Red Fort and the crowded market of Chandni Chowk.

In the shocking incident, atleast 8 people have lost their lives, and several people are injured. Delhi Police filed a terror-related FIR under UAPA and the Explosives Act.