Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar trailer event postponed due to Delhi blast and Dharmendra's health

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year. The trailer of the movie was set to launch on Nov 12. However, due to a shocking car blast incident in New Delhi and the critical health situation of the veteran actor

Dharmendra, the makers have decided to put a hold on the event.

Headlined by Singh, along with a stellar star cast Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, the film is written, directed, & Produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande & Lokesh Dhar.

Dhurandhar trailer event pushed amid Red Fort blast

As a mark of respect for Dharmendra and the tragedy that has unfolded in the national capital, the makers have decided to halt the event that was scheduled to take place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, BKC, Mumbai.

In an official statement shared with the media, the makers said that as a mark of respect to the victims and families who have lost their loved ones, the Dhurandhar trailer launch scheduled for November 12 has been postponed.

In a statement shared, the makers shared, ''The Dhurandhar trailer launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed, as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday’s Delhi blast. The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon. Thank you for your understanding. Jio Studios, B62 Studios & Team Dhurandhar.''

However, a source has told Bollywood Hungama that, ''due to the condition of Mr Dharmendra, the team of the film didn’t feel that it was the right time to bring out the trailer.''

Ranveer, who had worked with Dharmendra in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, is a big fan of the veteran actor and is worried about his health.

''Ranveer Singh, director Aditya Dhar and everyone else associated with the film are huge fans of Dharam ji and just like others, they, too, are very worried ever since he is hospitalised,” the source said.