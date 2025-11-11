/Delhi Red Fort Blast: CCTV footage shows Hyundai i20 in Faridabad days before blast

CCTV footage shows the white Hyundai i20 involved in the Red Fort blast in Faridabad on the day it was purchased, reportedly driven by Dr. Umar Mohammad
CCTV footage from October 29 shows that the white Hyundai i20, which exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday (November 10) evening, was first seen in Faridabad, Haryana, earlier that day. The vehicle was reportedly purchased the same day, and surveillance footage shows it with three occupants in the area.
The footage, captured around 4:20 pm, appears to show the car near a pollution control center in Faridabad. Two of the three individuals are seen entering the car at different times, before it drives off with two people in the front seats and one in the back. Meanwhile, footage from the Badarpur toll plaza shows the car being driven by Dr. Umar Mohammad, driving the car and which exploded and killed at least 8 people and injured more than 20.
On Monday (November 10), an explosion in a Hyundai i20 near the historic Red Fort in Delhi claimed the lives of at least eight people and left 20 others injured. Earlier that day, Jammu and Kashmir Police had conducted a multi-state operation, uncovering nearly 3,000 kg of materials used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs). In a separate raid in Faridabad, Haryana, authorities also seized 360 kg of flammable substances, possibly ammonium nitrate, along with various ammunition.
The vehicle's driver, identified as Dr. Umar Nabi, had bought the Hyundai i20 on October 29. It carried a Haryana registration. Investigations revealed that the car had changed hands multiple times before reaching Dr. Nabi. The original owner, Mohd Salman, has been taken into custody by the police. Salman had reportedly sold the car to someone in Okhla, who then transferred it to a buyer in Ambala. Eventually, the car was sold to Dr. Umar, who resides in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities have detained at least three individuals from Pulwama for further questioning in connection with the incident.