/Delhi Red Fort Blast: CCTV footage shows Hyundai i20 in Faridabad days before blast

CCTV footage from October 29 shows that the white Hyundai i20, which exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday (November 10) evening, was first seen in Faridabad, Haryana, earlier that day. The vehicle was reportedly purchased the same day, and surveillance footage shows it with three occupants in the area.

The footage, captured around 4:20 pm, appears to show the car near a pollution control center in Faridabad. Two of the three individuals are seen entering the car at different times, before it drives off with two people in the front seats and one in the back. Meanwhile, footage from the Badarpur toll plaza shows the car being driven by Dr. Umar Mohammad, driving the car and which exploded and killed at least 8 people and injured more than 20.

What happened on Monday (November 10) evening at Delhi's Red Fort?

On Monday (November 10), an explosion in a Hyundai i20 near the historic Red Fort in Delhi claimed the lives of at least eight people and left 20 others injured. Earlier that day, Jammu and Kashmir Police had conducted a multi-state operation, uncovering nearly 3,000 kg of materials used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs). In a separate raid in Faridabad, Haryana, authorities also seized 360 kg of flammable substances, possibly ammonium nitrate, along with various ammunition.