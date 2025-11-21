/Do Deewane Seher Mein first look! Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur to star in a love saga; release date out - Watch

February is the month of love, and what's better than celebrating it with your loved one? To make it even more special, a refreshing and modern love story with old-school romance is on the way. On Friday (Nov 21), Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions dropped the first look of their upcoming romantic drama, Do Deewane Seher Mein, in an exceptionally unique way.

Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, the first look promises to bring back a modern love story. This is indeed an innovative, clutter-breaking announcement with creative animated treatment, a stylish cast reveal, and evocative music that makes it stand out.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film stars Siddhant, showcasing his evolving acting prowess, and Mrunal Thakur bringing her emotional depth and relatability in what is being hailed as one of the most heart-warming pairings of the year.

Sharing the announcement teaser, the makers wrote,''Do dil, ek seher, aur ek imperfectly perfect prem kahani! ❤️ This Valentine’s Day, isq se isq ho jayega! 💕''

Coming around Valentine’s week, The film will celebrate the season of love with an endearing love story that feels like a warm hug, simple, soulful, and refreshingly pure.

The first video, which has been released in the most exceptional way, has already captured hearts with its soothing, soft visuals that paint the city in pastel shades of nostalgia and the earworm tunes. Siddhant and Mrunal’s natural, comforting chemistry brings an endearing charm to the narrative, making the film’s world feel instantly alive and relatable.

A standout highlight is the film’s clutter-breaking musical theme, a soulful tune that blends contemporary warmth with a nostalgic melody. Do Deewane Sheher Mein is a love story that feels timeless yet new, also touted to be one of the cutest and most heartfelt love stories of the coming year, bringing back the kind of romance we haven’t seen in cinemas for a very long time.