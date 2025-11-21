/The Family Man 3 review: Manoj Bajpayee returns in an emotionally heavy thriller

Things are personal this time in The Family Man 3. Everyone is fighting or seeking revenge for a personal loss, and everyone has a clear agenda. Manoj Bajpayee returns to Prime Video’s popular web series The Family Man as the smart, quick on heels and very middle-class Intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari. In the third season, Srikant is finally forced to spend time with his family- and protect them at all costs- while solving an intricate geo-political case and even clearing his name from a crime that he never committed. Naturally, the stakes are high, and The Family Man 3 weaves a very elaborate plot involving some old characters and lots of references from previous seasons.

Created by Raj & DK with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors in this season, the web series takes Srikanth Tiwari on a mission to Nagaland, but things go awry soon after, putting Srikant’s life at stake.

What is The Family Man Season 3 about?

When the NIA chief and Nagaland’s most prominent political figure are killed as their convoy is ambushed, a bleeding Srikant only manages to get a glimpse of the killer, Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat). Days later, Srikant finds himself in a tricky spot as TASC leadership gets changed, and he is named as the prime suspect in the two murders along with a local separatist group. Srikant is now on the run, along with wife Suchi (Priya Mani), kids and trusted aide JK (Sharib Hashmi). Meanwhile, Rukma, one of the most dreaded drug dealers in the north east, comes in contact with Meera, a stiff-upper lip Brit Indian, working in close association with Dawaraknath (Jugal Hansraj), the Indian billionaire, who, on behalf of The Collective, wants to crack a major deal with the Indian government. Meera and Rukma are similar- even though they come from diverse backgrounds, both are cold, ruthless and sharp.

It is on Meera’s instructions that Rukma carries out the operation and kills the NIA chief. It's when he loses the love of his life, Rukma's mission becomes more than just earning money.

What works

Manoj Bajpayee retains his unassuming wit as Srikant Tiwari, a man steeped in middle-class values, trying hard to fit in with his teenage kids even as he navigates a complicated marriage with Suchi. Bajpayee brings his charm, wit and maturity to play Srikant Tiwari- a family guy who is also good at his job but someone who is now bogged down by the challenges he faces both professionally and personally. His scenes with Hashmi continue to remain the most special. The two actors share great camaraderie on screen, and their bond feels organic.

Jaideep Ahlawat plays a cold drug lord who softens due to circumstances. Some of the most poignant scenes of The Family Man have Ahlawat sharing tender moments of joy with a little boy called Bobby McFerrin. Circumstances force the two to be together, and they develop an unusual bond.

The other actor who stands out is Nimrat Kaur. She has proved her mettle in numerous films and series before, and this one is no different. You know she is cold-hearted and menacing, but Kaur makes you curious about her character, Meera.

After Pataal Lok 2 (which also starred Jaideep Ahlawat ), Prime Video returns to the Northeast with The Family Man 3 this year. Both shows ably highlight the volatile environment and how the government in New Delhi are not fully able to connect with the locals.

What does not work

Unlike its previous two seasons, The Family Man Season 3 takes time to grow on you. The pace picks up only in the third episode, as does the series' underlying sly humour, almost reminding you why you loved the show so much for all these years. Srikanth’s middle-class sentiments also take a back burner as he has more on his plate than he can handle.

A lot is happening in the show, too many personal vendettas being played out, too many people out there to deceive, and it is exhausting to keep track of which treaty the government in trying to push and who is working for whom. It is all convoluted.

Final Verdict

The Family Man Season 3 impresses only in parts. This time, every character has a personal vengeance against the other. Srikant is more emotional than quick-witted. So is his friend JK, who fears dying alone. The show lacks the thrills but strikes a chord with its emotional quotient. Watch out for an interesting cameo and a crossover from the Raj & DK thriller universe.

The second season of The Family Man came out in 2021, and since then, loyal fans of the franchise have been eagerly waiting for the third season. Perhaps the expectations from the third season were huge, and sadly, this one didn't match up. It is not that the show is bad, it is well executed and boasts of great performances from its actors, but the elements that made the first two seasons a hit are strangely less, making it more emotional and less thrilling.