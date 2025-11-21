/TWICE member Chaeyoung suspends activities due to health issue; agency issues statement

K-pop girl group TWICE has been touring the world and entertaining fans with its swag moves and hit tracks. However, one of the members, Chaeyoung, has to step out of the current activities, as she has been diagnosed with a health issue, which needs immediate attention. Her agency, JYP Entertainment, stated in regard to this.

What is the health issue TWICE's Chaeyoung dealing with?

According to reports, TWICE member Chaeyoung has announced a hiatus from activities. Reportedly, her agency shared a notice in which it stated, “Chaeyoung was recently diagnosed with vasovagal syncope, and, after consulting with medical professionals and undergoing thorough examinations, it was concluded that she needs an additional recovery period while resting.”

Reportedly, according to a source from the agency, “Chaeyoung is currently aiming to rest and recover her condition until the end of the year. Given the priority of her health, she will minimally participate or unavoidably withdraw from future scheduled events.”

Moreover, she will be unable to join the upcoming World Tour concerts in Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, and Bangkok. The agency even apologised to the fans for her inability to participate.

All about Chaeyoung

Born in Seoul, Chaeyoung at the age of 13 passed the auditions and joined the company JYP Entertainment. As a trainee, she appeared in the music videos for GOT7's Stop Stop It and Miss A's Only You. Chaeyoung released her debut studio album, Lil Fantasy Vol. 1. 1 and its lead single "Shoot (Firecracker)" in September 2025.