Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are finally back on big screens to cast their spell of friendship and magic in Wicked: For Good. The musical fantasy helmed by Jon M.Chu is the sequel to the 2024 film Wicked, which is adapted from the second act of the 2003 stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman, which was loosely based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, a reimagined 1900 novel by L. Frank Baum, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and its 1939 adaptation.

Plot of Wicked: For Good

The film is set five years after the first film, in which Elphaba Thropp, who is known as the Wicked Witch of the West, defied the Wonderful Wizard of Oz and began a battle with him, which included showing that what he was showing was not the truth and spreading awareness for animal rights from a forest hideout.

While her best friend Glinda Upland has been made Glinda, the Good, and spokesperson and is also engaged to Fiyero Tigelaar, the captain of the Wizard's Guard. While Fiyero continues to find Elphaba, Glinda convinces him that she does not want to be found.

When Oz and Elphaba make a truce and settle it, and Glinda moves forward with marriage to Fiyero, a dark secret of Oz is revealed in front of Elphaba. Fiyero switches his side and goes away with Elphaba after locking the Wizard. Later, Fiyero sacrifices himself to save Elphaba, and Glinda lets go of the love she had for him.

After a series of chaotic events, Glinda reveals a secret to the Wizard, which makes him realize his blunder and leave the city for good. With Glinda being in the town, she is now responsible for handling the affairs of the people.

Is Wicked: For Good worth a watch?

Yes, the film starts with a bang, where it left off in the first part, but with an interesting twist towards the end, which would definitely keep everyone hooked. The opening scenes, the beautiful and colourful landscape of Oz, and last but not least, the songs.

The emotional untold story of the green-skinned Elphaba and Glinda soared in this film when they both realised the bond and sacrifices they made for each other. Wicked: For Good has peaked here with the landscape of movie musicals. Every scene of the film showcased something heartwarming and touching about the responsibility every individual had for themselves.

The scenes where Elphaba and Glinda sing together, whether it was a happy reunion or the parting ways on an emotional note, blended the powerful and soft voices perfectly. Wicked: For Good is a celebration of magic, an ode to friendship, and, of course, good deeds never go unnoticed, no matter how hard one tries to stop it.

All about Wicked: For Good

Directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, the film stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, Bronwyn James, Colman Domingo, and Sharon D. Clarke, among others.