/Chadwick Boseman’s widow places his shoes by his star during posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame honour

The late actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for his role in Black Panther, was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The late actor’s wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, placed a pair of his shoes next to the star during the emotional ceremony that saw many of Black Panther actors in attendance, along with Ryan Coogler, the director of the 2018 film.

"Today was a beautiful day," Ledward-Boseman told AFP. "Everyone was just so full of love and joy. And we're all so proud of this person that we knew, that we shared."

Chadwick Boseman honoured at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ryan Coogler, who directed Boseman in the Black Panther movie, remembered him as an ‘incredibly generous’ person.

"Even when he knew his days were limited, and his moments were numbered, he still gave to the art form. He still threw himself into the fire," he said.

Letitia Wright, widow of late US actor Chadwick Boseman Taylor Simone Ledward and US actor Michael B. Jordan pose near the star during late US actor Chadwick Boseman's posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony Photograph: (AFP)

Viola Davis, with whom he shared the screen in 2020's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which would be his final outing, said Boseman's work "reminded us that we are less alone." "That was Chadwick, more than just an actor who you can observe on screen doing wonderful work."

Chadwick Boseman began his career in theatre and television before making the leap to film. Boseman's most famous character T'Challa/Black Panther, was introduced in Captain America: Civil War (2016).

Two years later, he reprised the role in the hugely successful standalone Black Panther, becoming the first Black actor to lead a Marvel franchise.

Boseman died in 2020 at the age of 43 after suffering from colon cancer for four years. The debilitating disease did not keep him from making movies or from fully committing to his craft, Coogler said.

"Even though he was going through what he was going through, he would do his own stunts, he would be there for off-camera dialogue readings. It was incredible."

The ceremony was also attended by Disney CEO Bob Iger, actor Michael B. Jordan, and the late actor's brothers, Kevin and Derrick Boseman, along with Guyanese-British actress Letitia Wright, who played Boseman’s sister in Black Panther.