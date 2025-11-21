/Miss Universe 2025: Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch wins the coveted crown, Thailand is declared as first runner-up

The Miss Universe 2025 title has been won by Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch. She was crowded at a glittering ceremony in Thailand by Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjaer Theilvig from Denmark. Thailand’s Praveenar Singh came runner-up, with Venezuela’s Stephany Abasali, Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo and the Ivory Coast’s Olivia Yacé also making it to the top 5. India’sManika Vishwakarma did not make it to the top 12.

This was the 74th edition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant.

Controversy revolving around Miss Mexico

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Fatima Bosch had made headlines weeks back when she had staged a walkout after being publicly criticised by Miss Universe host Nawat Itsaragrisil during a meeting. The moment had gone viral as Fatima, dressed in her evening gown and high heels, walked out after being called ‘dumbhead’ by Nawat.

He had reportedly got into an argument with her, alleging she had not shared the required promotional content on social media. The altercation was captured on live stream. Newat later issued an apology but denied using accusatory words against Fatima.

In the viral vide, as he called for security to intervene, a besashed Bosch left the room, flanked by Miss Iraq in a bejewelled, floor-length robe.

“What your director did is not respectful — he called me dumb,” Bosch told reporters. “The world needs to see this because we are empowered women, and this is a platform for our voice.”

Many of her fellow contestants had spoken out in solidarity before Nawat warned those wishing to continue in the pageant to “sit down”.

Miss Universe 2025 finale Photograph: (AFP)

The incident sparked widespread allegations of misogyny and drew global backlash.

The controversy drew a response from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who on Wednesday praised Bosch as “an example of how women should speak out” when facing aggression.

“In public events, I say women look prettier when we speak out,” she added. “So my recognition goes to this young woman.”

More about Miss Universe pageant

This year’s event featured representatives from 120 countries. Nadeen Ayoub became the first woman to represent Palestine at the pageant and made it to the final 30 semifinalists before she was eliminated.

The top five contestants were asked questions including which global issue they would speak about in front of the United Nations General Assembly, and how they would use the Miss Universe platform to empower young girls.

“Believe in the power of your authenticity,” Bosch said. “Your dreams matter, your heart matters. Never let anyone make you doubt your worth.”

The pageant took place over three weeks with multiple preliminary rounds leading up to the grand finale on Friday.