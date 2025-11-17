/Miss Israel vs Miss Palestine: What is the controversy all about surrounding two beauty contestants at an event in Thailand?

A clip from the event is going viral on social media in which a controversy erupted surrounding Miss Israel and Miss Palestine. Read to know more details.
An event which took place in Thailand earlier this month is garnering headlines for all the wrong reasons. A video has surfaced on social media in which the event, featur Miss Israel, Melanie Shiraz, and Miss Palestine, Nadeen Ayoub, has sparked an online debate. But what is the controversy exactly all about? Let's delve in to know more in depth.
In the clip, which has been doing the rounds on social media, during the event, Melanie appears to turn her head towards Nadeen's direction, followed by a glance at the rest of the contestants.
Soon after the clip was shared, many netizens quickly turned to the social media platforms and said the Israeli contestant showed jealousy towards her Palestinian counterpart.
One user wrote, "Miss Palestine looks like the beautiful female protagonist of a fairytale, and Israel looks like the stepsister frothing at the mouth from envy." Another user wrote, "And that Israeli woman is probably the ugliest one there." “The way she kept glancing at her, and she didn't react and stayed serving face,” wrote the third user.
Miss Israel, Melanie, also posted an official video of the moment on her Instagram account, comparing
it with the viral clip. In the new footage, she was seen standing behind Miss Palestine and not beside him.
Sharing it, she wrote, "The truth always speaks for itself. Here is a side-by-side of nearly the same pose. It shows how easily perspective can distort a simple expression when only one angle is circulated. Sensationalising intentionally misleading, edited, or incomplete content at the expense of another woman is disappointing—from the public, the media, and even from Israeli outlets that should uphold higher standards."
She added, “The hatred and dehumanisation that followed—including Hitler-related comments and a heightened security situation over a brief, ordinary expression—reflect far more about the world than they do about me. It was hard to cope with at first, but it only reinforces exactly why I am here: to stand proudly as a Jewish Israeli woman and to advocate for truth, peace, and unity. And it only motivates me more."