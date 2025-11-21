/Miss Universe 2025: Manika Vishwakarma out of beauty pageant race, fails to make it to top 12

Manika Vishwakarma, who represented India at Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand, is out of the race and has failed to make it to the top 12.
The Miss Universe 2025 edition in Thailand has been the talk of the town, be it for the countries participating in it or the controversies around it. The finale today consists of bold and powerful statements. However, Indian fans are bound to get disappointed, as India's Manika Vishwakarma is out of the race.
In a surprising turn of events, Manika could not advance to the list of top 12 contestants. This announcement drew a wave of disappointment from supporters and fans. The top 12 finalists were Chile – Inna Moll, Colombia – Vanessa Pulgarin, Cuba – Lina Luaces, Guadeloupe – Ophely Mezino, Mexico – Fatima Bosch, Venezuela – Stephany Abasali, China – Zhao Na, Philippines – Ma Ahtisa Manalo, Thailand – Praveenar Singh, Malta – Julia Ann Cluette and Côte d’Ivoire – Olivia Yace.
The Top 5 contestants are Thailand, Philippines, Venezuela, Mexico, and Côte d’Ivoire, who have now advanced to the final round of the beauty pageant.
Manika Vishwakarma hails from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and is currently residing in Delhi. She is in the final year of a political science and economics degree. Before this win, she had also been crowned Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024.
In addition, Manika is trained in classical dance and knows painting. Adding more achievements, Manika has represented India at the BIMSTEC, an initiative by the Ministry of External Affairs, and her artistic excellence has been recognised by both the Lalit Kala Academy and the JJ School of Arts.
Beyond academics and the arts, Manika is equally committed to advocacy. She is the founder of Neuronova, a platform dedicated to reframing perceptions of neurodivergence. Through this initiative, she highlights the importance of viewing conditions like ADHD not as limitations but as unique cognitive strengths.