/Dhurandhar: From Major Mohit Sharma to Rehman Dakait, who plays what in the film

Dhar has been able to transform Arjun Rampal, and many are calling this film as Rampal’s comeback venture. Rampal plays Major Iqbal and appears right at the beginning of the trailer, sending chills down the spine with his barbaric act. The actor’s character is loosely based on Ilyas Kashmiri, who was at one point in time the most wanted man for Indian intelligence. Ilyas had reportedly played key roles in several terror strikes in India, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Ilyas Kashmiri's name began circulating in the intelligence circuit back in 1994 when he, along with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda operative Omar Sheikh, kidnapped four foreign tourists and demanded the release of Maulana Masood Azhar, founder of Jaish-e-Mohammad. In 2011, reports stated that he had died in a US drone attack in Pakistan.