/'She's not my...' Ahaan Panday BREAKS silence on dating rumours with Aneet Padda

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are not dating, and full stop! Earlier this year, Mohit Suri's Saiyaara became the talk of the world as it went on to become the box office sensation that no one saw coming. The movie introduced two fresh faces, Ahaan and Aneet.

The audience loved their chemistry on-screen. But their bond quickly fueled rumours that they were dating. The two continued to make public appearances together, and their cute moments from parties led everyone to believe that they were indeed a couple. However, that's not true.

Ahaan Panday confirms he's not dating Aneet Padda

After months of rumours and becoming a sensation for their romance live, the young star has put a full stop to all the talks with a statement saying that Aneet is not his girlfriend and they are just friends.

In an interview with GQ, Ahaan talked about his chemistry with the actor. However, when asked if they were romantically involved in real life too, the actor said that she's only his best friend.

Hailing the bond that he shares with his Saiyaara co-star, he said,''Aneet is my best friend. The whole internet thinks we’re together, but we’re not. Chemistry isn’t always romantic—it’s about comfort, safety, and being seen. We’ve both made each other feel that. Even though she’s not my girlfriend, I’ll never have a bond like I have with Aneet.''

What’s more, the actor shared that one thing he and Aneet love is this Paulo Coelho quote, which reads, ''It’s the possibility of a dream coming true that makes life interesting.’ We dreamed this together, and it came true. What we’ve shared is so special.''

When asked what the relationship status of Ahaan is, the actor revealed that he's single.

''I’m single. From what my past girlfriends have told me, my love language is acts of service and grand gestures,'' the actor said as he went on to describe what kind of boyfriend he is.

Saiyaara craze and how it ruled the box office

Released on July 18, the movie that seemed like just a mere addition to the romance genre turned out to become a new pop culture sensation, with the world, especially Gen Z, going crazy over Ahaan and Aneet's love drama.

Within a few weeks of release, the movie shattered several box office records and became one of the highest-grossing movies led by debutants.

What is Saiyaara all about?

Directed by the acclaimed Mohit Suri, the movie revolves around Krish Kapoor, a struggling singer who is waiting for a breakthrough. However, his life changes when a shy and talented girl, Vani Batra, enters his life. Singing Vani's written lyrics, Krish becomes a rock star. But their relationship hits a roadblock when Vani is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. How Krish earns Vani’s love when she keeps forgetting everything about him and their relationship, and how they pass through every hurdle, makes up the rest of the story.

