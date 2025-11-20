/Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah to tie the knot in December: All about their decade-long relationship

South Korean actors Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah are getting married, and fans couldn't be more thrilled.

After a decade of being in a relationship, the well-known Korean stars have decided to take the next step in their lives. They made their relationship official in 2015.

Kim Woo-bin announces marriage to Shin Min-ah

On Thursday (Nov 20), the couple decided to share the enthralling news with their millions of fans, who had been waiting for the couple to tie the knot as soon as possible.

Sharing the good news with a handwritten note, making the moment special for their fans, actor Kim Woo-bin shared a handwritten note revealing that he and Shin are going to tie the knot soon.

In the note shared on his official fan cafe, the actor wrote,''Today, I wanted to be the first to share this news with all of you, our beloved fans, who have always given me endless love and support despite my shortcomings.”

He continued, “Yes, I am getting married. After a long time together, my partner and I have decided to build a family and walk this path together. We would be grateful if you could support us so that our journey ahead becomes even warmer.”

The couple will tie the knot on Dec 20 in a private ceremony in Seoul, South Korea.

AM Entertainment, the agency of Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah, also shared the statement, stating, “Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin have decided to become life partners based on the deep trust they have built through their long relationship. Their wedding ceremony will be held privately on December 20th of this year in Seoul, attended by family members from both sides, relatives, and close friends.”

They added, “We ask for your warm support and blessings for the two as they embark on this new chapter. Both will continue to focus on their acting careers and strive to repay the love they have received.”

Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin’s love story

The Heirs actor has been in a decade-long relationship with the actress Shin Min-ah, and it would not be wrong to say that the two are one of the most beloved couples in the Korean industry. They first met during a shoot for an advertisement campaign in 2015, and ever since then, they have been inseparable.