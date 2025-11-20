/CMA Awards 2025 Winners: Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson win big, check full list here

The 59th Country Music Awards took place on Wednesday night in Nashville. The awards ceremony celebrated the best of Country Music as Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson emerged as big winners. Wilson, who served as emcee for the evening, took home the big award for entertainer of the year and album of the year for her album Whirlwind. Meanwhile, Langley won song and single of the year for the viral hit “You Look Like You Love Me” with Riley Green.

“I feel like this is a song that just keeps on giving because fans keep on listening to it,” Langley told the crowd as she accepted the song of the year award alongside Green Wednesday night.

Zach Top won for new artist of the year, beating nominees like Shaboozey, Ella Langley, Tucker Wetmore and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Red Clay Strays ended Old Dominion’s CMA-record seven-year streak as vocal group of the year.

Here’s the full list of winners of CMAs 2025:

Entertainer of the Year: Lainey Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year: Cody Johnson

Single of the Year: “you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green Producer: Will Bundy Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

Album of the Year: Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Song of the Year: “you look like you love me” Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere

New Artist of the Year: Zach Top

Vocal Group of the Year: The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brooks & Dunn

Musical Event of the Year: "Pour Me A Drink” – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton) Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome

Musician of the Year: Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Music Video of the Year: “you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney