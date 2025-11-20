On Wednesday, November 19, 2025, the CMA Awards took place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The star-studded night brought many of country music’s biggest artists together, but a few prominent names were not present. The absence left many fans curious as they speculated the reason of missing Country music's biggest night.

Among them was Morgan Wallen, whose absence sparked speculations online.

It should be noted that Wallen had been blacklisted from the CMA Awards back in 2021 due to a racial slur scandal that rocked his career.

About CMA Awards

The CMA Awards stand for the Country Music Association Awards and are presented to honour country music artists and broadcasters for their excellence and outstanding achievements in the industry. The 2025 ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 19, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, celebrating the year’s most prestigious artists and songwriters. The event featured power-packed live performances, red-carpet arrivals, and high-profile celebrity nominations and wins.

Why did Morgan Wallen not attend the award night?

Morgan Wallen left fans in shock as he skipped the CMA Awards 2025. Back in 2021, the singer was caught on camera using a racist slur while joking with friends, an incident that led him to be blacklisted from country music events, including the CMAs. However, the ban was lifted later. Wallen's absence at the CMAs 2025 was the second time for the singer in a row. He also skipped the 2024 CMA Awards even though he had won the Entertainer of the Year that night. As for this year, the reason behind his absence from the 2025 CMA Awards remains unclear, leaving fans wondering why he chose to skip the awards night.

List of 8 other Artists skip CMAs 2025

Apart from Morgan Wallen, eight other artists did not attend the 2025 CMA Awards. The reasons behind their absence have not yet been revealed. According to a report in Taste of Country, the following artists decided to skip the event on Wednesday.

Jelly Roll

Post Malone

Blake Shelton

Reba McEntire

Jason Aldean

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

The exact reason these artists skipped the awards night is not known. However, if one looks at their social media activities, some are busy with work commitments and some are touring. Post Malone is gearing up for his world tour across Europe and India, meanwhile, Blake Shelton decided to watch the event from home.